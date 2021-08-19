Registration and Agenda Set for the 14th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Course organizers have announced the agenda and opened registration for the 14th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course. The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will be held Sep. 13-15, 2021, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.
The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.
September 13th
7:30 – 8:00 Registration
8:00 – 8:30 Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates
8:30 – 9:15 Geotechnical Risk and Site Investigations – Greg Raines, Stantec
9:15 – 9:45 Geotechnical Data Reports – Nick Strater, Brierley Associates
9:45 – 10:15 Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates
10:15 – 10:30 Coffee Break
10:30 – 11:15 Contracting and Project Delivery – Andy Thomson, Mott MacDonald
11:15 – 12:00 Project Planning, Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, Hatch
12:00 – 1:00 Lunch
1:00 – 1:30 Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.
1:30 – 2:00 Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services
2:00 – 2:45 Tunneling Challenges in Urban Areas – Nasri Munfah, AECOM
2:45 – 3:00 Coffee Break
3:00 – 3:45 Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Kramer, COWI
3:45 – 4:30 Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs
4:30 – 5:00 Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel & Andress
5:30 – 7:00 Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards
September 14th
8:00 – 8:45 NATM/SEM Design and Construction – Vojtech Gall, Gall Zeidler
8:45 – 9:30 Innovative SEM Solutions for Subways – Franz Wilhelmstoetter, Dr. Sauer & Partners
9:30 – 10:15 Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik
10:15 -10:30 Coffee Break
10:30 – 11:10 EPB and Slurry Shield TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates
11:00 – 11:30 Hard Rock TBMs – Jamal Rostami, Colorado School of Mines
11:30 – 12:00 Multi-Mode and Hybrid TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates
12:00 – 1:00 Lunch
1:00 – 1:45 TBM Selection for Anticipated Ground Conditions – Paul Nicholas, AECOM
1:45 – 2:30 Segmental Liner Design and Construction – Jon Hurt, ARUP
2:30 – 3:15 Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense
3:15 – 3:30 Coffee Break
3:30 – 4:15 TBM/SEM Tunneling at Regional Connector – Christophe Bragard, Traylor Brothers
4:15 – 5:00 Tunneling in Difficult Ground-Jefferson Barracks Tunnel – Bill Zietlow, Brierley Associates
September 15th
8:00 – 8:45 Shaft/Portal Design and Construction – Glenn Boyce, McMillen Jacobs
8:45 – 9:30 Tunnel Grouting Techniques – Dennis Boehm, Hayward Baker
9:30 – 10:00 Pre-excavation Probing and Grouting – Niels Kofoed, Kiewit
10:00 – 10:15 Coffee Break
10:15 – 10:45 Ground Freezing for Shafts and Tunnels – Michael Arnold, Bauer
10:45 – 11:30 Planning and Design for Super Large Diameter Tunnels – Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB
11:30 – 12:00 Large Water Conveyance Tunnels – Jason Swartz, Black & Veatch
12:00 – 1:00 Lunch
1:00 – 4:00 Owner’s Forum: Upcoming Major Projects, challenges faced and contracting practices to be employed
Moderator: Nancy Nuttbrock, Brierley Associates; Panelists: Matt Preedy, Sound Transit; Rick Vincent, NEORSD; Mike Miller, Citizens Energy; Moussa Wone, DC Water.
4:00 – 4:15 Distribution of Class Certificates and Closing Remarks – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates
This course is intended for owners, engineers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and consultants involved in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for successful completion of this course. Course Directors include Levent Ozdemir of Ozdemir Associates, an internationally known tunnel consultant; Tim Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc.; and Jim Rush, Publisher, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.
For more information and to register visit: http://tunnelingshortcourse.com. For sponsorship information, please contact Maura Bourquin at mbourquin@benjaminmedia.com.