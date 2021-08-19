Registration and Agenda Set for the 14th Annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

Course organizers have announced the agenda and opened registration for the 14th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course. The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will be held Sep. 13-15, 2021, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

September 13th

7:30 – 8:00 Registration

8:00 – 8:30 Opening Remarks and Introductions – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates

8:30 – 9:15 Geotechnical Risk and Site Investigations – Greg Raines, Stantec

9:15 – 9:45 Geotechnical Data Reports – Nick Strater, Brierley Associates

9:45 – 10:15 Geotechnical Baseline Reports – Ike Isaacson, Brierley Associates

10:15 – 10:30 Coffee Break

10:30 – 11:15 Contracting and Project Delivery – Andy Thomson, Mott MacDonald

11:15 – 12:00 Project Planning, Means and Methods – Don Del Nero, Hatch

12:00 – 1:00 Lunch

1:00 – 1:30 Intelligent Tunnel Design – Gary Brierley, Dr. Mole Inc.

1:30 – 2:00 Risk Management and Mitigation – Bob Goodfellow, Aldea Services

2:00 – 2:45 Tunneling Challenges in Urban Areas – Nasri Munfah, AECOM

2:45 – 3:00 Coffee Break

3:00 – 3:45 Alternative Project Delivery and Lessons Learned – Steve Kramer, COWI

3:45 – 4:30 Construction Management – Greg Colzani, Jacobs

4:30 – 5:00 Avoiding Trouble, Claims and Lawyers – Tom Rosenberg, Roetzel & Andress

5:30 – 7:00 Reception and Tunnel Achievement Awards

September 14th

8:00 – 8:45 NATM/SEM Design and Construction – Vojtech Gall, Gall Zeidler

8:45 – 9:30 Innovative SEM Solutions for Subways – Franz Wilhelmstoetter, Dr. Sauer & Partners

9:30 – 10:15 Drill & Blast and Roadheader Tunneling – Kirby Owens, Sandvik

10:15 -10:30 Coffee Break

10:30 – 11:10 EPB and Slurry Shield TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates

11:00 – 11:30 Hard Rock TBMs – Jamal Rostami, Colorado School of Mines

11:30 – 12:00 Multi-Mode and Hybrid TBMs – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates

12:00 – 1:00 Lunch

1:00 – 1:45 TBM Selection for Anticipated Ground Conditions – Paul Nicholas, AECOM

1:45 – 2:30 Segmental Liner Design and Construction – Jon Hurt, ARUP

2:30 – 3:15 Tunnel Instrumentation and Settlement Control – Zhangwei Ning, Sixsense

3:15 – 3:30 Coffee Break

3:30 – 4:15 TBM/SEM Tunneling at Regional Connector – Christophe Bragard, Traylor Brothers

4:15 – 5:00 Tunneling in Difficult Ground-Jefferson Barracks Tunnel – Bill Zietlow, Brierley Associates

September 15th

8:00 – 8:45 Shaft/Portal Design and Construction – Glenn Boyce, McMillen Jacobs

8:45 – 9:30 Tunnel Grouting Techniques – Dennis Boehm, Hayward Baker

9:30 – 10:00 Pre-excavation Probing and Grouting – Niels Kofoed, Kiewit

10:00 – 10:15 Coffee Break

10:15 – 10:45 Ground Freezing for Shafts and Tunnels – Michael Arnold, Bauer

10:45 – 11:30 Planning and Design for Super Large Diameter Tunnels – Sanja Zlatanic, HNTB

11:30 – 12:00 Large Water Conveyance Tunnels – Jason Swartz, Black & Veatch

12:00 – 1:00 Lunch

1:00 – 4:00 Owner’s Forum: Upcoming Major Projects, challenges faced and contracting practices to be employed

Moderator: Nancy Nuttbrock, Brierley Associates; Panelists: Matt Preedy, Sound Transit; Rick Vincent, NEORSD; Mike Miller, Citizens Energy; Moussa Wone, DC Water.

4:00 – 4:15 Distribution of Class Certificates and Closing Remarks – Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates

This course is intended for owners, engineers, contractors, equipment manufacturers and consultants involved in the design and construction of tunnels and underground structures. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for successful completion of this course. Course Directors include Levent Ozdemir of Ozdemir Associates, an internationally known tunnel consultant; Tim Coss, President of Microtunneling Inc.; and Jim Rush, Publisher, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.

For more information and to register visit: http://tunnelingshortcourse.com. For sponsorship information, please contact Maura Bourquin at mbourquin@benjaminmedia.com.