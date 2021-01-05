Registration Open for DFI Shotcrete Short Course

Registration is open for DFI’s second Shotcrete Short Course, taking place May 3-5, 2021, at the Table Mountain Inn and Edgar Mine in historic Golden, Colorado.

Organized by DFI’s Tunneling and Underground Committee, this 2.75-day course covers engineering, mix designs, materials, equipment, ACI Codes and specifications, construction, inspection, QA/QC, and field demonstrations used for civil and geotechnical, underground construction, shaft/tunnel, and mining projects.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The course directors are Raymond Henn, Ph.D., RW Henn LLC, and Daniel Millette, MacLean Engineering. Henn has 44 years of experience in the heavy and tunnel/underground construction industry. Millette is a globally acknowledged expert in the field of shotcrete equipment and chemicals, as well as in operator training.

The invited instructor is Lihe (John) Zhang, Ph.D., P.E., LZhang Consulting & Testing Ltd., British Columbia, Canada. A leading specialist in shotcrete technology, Zhang is an active member of several organizations, including the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and American Shotcrete Association (ASA). He is also an ASA/ACI C660-approved Shotcrete Nozzleman Examiner.

On the evening of Tuesday, May 4, Thomas J. “Dr. Colorado” Noel, Ph.D., will present a talk on “The History of Colorado,” at the Capital Grill. Noel is a professor of history and director of public history, preservation and Colorado studies at University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver), and is the author of more than fifty books, articles and columns.

Visit the course website for more information.