The 2021 Risk Management in Underground Construction Course will take place virtually on April 13-15. Registration is open and the tentative agenda has been released.

Risk management experts representing all facets of the underground construction industry, including owners, engineers, contractors, lawyers, financiers, manufacturers and insurers, will share their years of experience and interact with attendees throughout the course.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The sessions on April 13 will focus on Planning/Contracts. It will include topics such as Risk Registers, Geotechnical Baseline Reports, International Federation of Consulting Engineers General Conditions of a Contract, Contracting Practices and Instrumentation and Data Collection. The sessions on April 14 will focus on Legal, Insurance and Financing. Featured topics include Bonding Perspective, Legal Perspective, Insurance Perspective, and a Financiers Perspective. The sessions on April 15 will focus on Planning for Success. Topics will include Large Diameter Tunnels as a Means of Risk Reduction, Owner Perspective, and a case study. Each day will conclude with a virtual interactive question and answer session with that day’s speakers.

Anyone involved in the planning, implementation, construction or management of large underground construction projects will benefit from the course. Past attendees include contractors, project owners, engineers and consultants, insurance professionals, lawyers, and equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Full conference tickets are $495 or you can attend individual daily sessions for $225. Register to attend here.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is organized by Ozdemir & Associates, Microtunneling Inc. and TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Together, they have organized more than 30 events providing education for the underground construction and tunneling market sector.

RELATED: How IoT Technology Is Shaping the Future of Risk Management in the Tunneling Industry