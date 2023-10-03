Requests for Proposals Closed for Ontario Line

By TBM Staff

The Requests for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids for two major works packages for the Ontario Line: Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations and the Elevated Guideway and Stations contracts, Infrastructure Ontario announced on Sept. 29.

Following a fair, open and transparent Request for Qualifications process, teams were shortlisted and invited to respond to an RFP in April 2023. A fairness monitor is overseeing the entire procurement process.

For the Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations project: Pape North Connect and Trillium Subway Partners have submitted their proposals by the deadline.

For the Elevated Guideway and Stations project: Rail Connect Partnership, Transit Expansion North and Trillium Guideway Partners have submitted their proposals by the deadline.

Proposals will be evaluated by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx and the top-ranked team from each project will work collaboratively with Metrolinx during a Development Phase, expected to start in 2024. Once the Development Phase is completed, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a contract with the successful team.

The Ontario Line project is being delivered through various Public-Private-Partnership (P3), progressive design-build and traditional procurement contracts, which are all being staged accordingly for their successful delivery. This segment of the project is being delivered through four packages of work: two major works contracts as noted above and two smaller early works contracts via www.metrolinx.com.

The Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations project is one of many contracts to deliver the Ontario Line, a 15.6-km stand-alone rapid transit line that will connect the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place. The Pape Tunnel comprises 3 km of twin tunnels with two underground stations. The elevated section comprises 3 km of track with five stations.

PAPE TUNNEL AND UNDERGROUND STATIONS TEAMS

Pape North Connect

Applicant Leads: Webuild S.p.A., FCC CONSTRUCCIÓN, S.A.

Design Team: IBI Group Professional Services (Canada) Inc., AECOM Canada Ltd.

Construction Team: Webuild S.p.A., FCC CONSTRUCCIÓN, S.A.

Trillium Subway Partners