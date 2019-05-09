RETC 2019 Heads to Chicago

The Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC) – the largest tunneling event of the year in North America – is heading to Chicago, June 16-19. The venue is the Hyatt Regency Chicago in the heart of downtown with easy access to the many famous destinations including the Miracle Mile and Navy Pier.

RETC offers a host of activities including a technical program featuring the latest in trends and technology from around the world, and an exhibition hall that features the leading equipment and services companies in the North American tunneling market. In addition, technical tours and networking opportunities are available.

At the previous RETC, held in San Diego, more than 1,400 attendees participated in the conference, which also drew nearly 200 exhibitors.

Chicago itself is also a great destination with plenty of dining, sightseeing, outdoor and entertainment opportunities. Visit one of Chicago’s many parks or museums, catch a game at historic Wrigley Field (the Cubs host the White Sox on June 18 and 19), or check out the view of the iconic skyline from atop the John Hancock Center.

RETC, held in alternating years with the North American Tunneling Conference (NAT), is sponsored and organized by the Underground Construction Association of SME (UCA). The tunneling community also visited Chicago in 2006 for the North American Tunneling Conference, which was held at the nearby Palmer House Hilton.

Schedule in Brief

Sunday, June 16

9 am-4 pm – Short Courses

Monday, June 17

8:30 am-11:30 am – Technical Sessions

11:30 am-1 pm – Welcoming Luncheon (ticketed)

1:30 pm-5 pm – Technical Sessions

5 pm-7 pm – Exhibit Hall Open/Exhibit Hall Reception

Tuesday, June 18

8:30 am-11:30 am – Technical Sessions

11 am-2pm – Exhibit Hall Open

11:30 am-1 pm – Luncheon in Exhibit Hall

1:30 pm-5 pm – Technical Sessions

4 pm-6 pm – Exhibit Hall Open/Exhibit Hall Reception

6:30 pm-7:30 pm – RETC Banquet Reception (ticketed)

7:30 pm-10 pm – RETC Banquet (ticketed)

Wednesday, June 19

8:30 am-11:30 am – Technical Sessions

9 am-noon – Exhibit Hall Open

