Riyadh Metro Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station Opens

By TBM Staff

Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station. Image: Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

A crucial transportation hub and architectural landmark, the Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station on Feb. 26 welcomed its first passengers. The station is one of 22 standing on the Orange Line (Line 3) , built by Webuild on behalf of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), and embodies both the past and future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its capital city. The Orange Line (Line 3) is the longest line in the city’s fully driverless metro network, inaugurated last November.

The Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station spans 20,000 square meters and reaches a depth of 40 meters, making it a major engineering achievement. The process included two tunnel boring machines successfully excavating at different levels, without disrupting construction activities in the heart of the capital city. The station’s defining features include an impressive 70-meter diameter stainless steel cone-shaped roof that acts as a periscope. It reflects images of the historic district above into the station’s interior, while showcasing its modern spaces to the outside world. Inside, a large conical wall echoes traditional Arabian architecture, creating a visual link to local culture. Blending modernity, technology, and tradition, the station extends across eight levels. On the lowest level, a glass-enclosed garden offers passengers a serene oasis, adding a sense of relaxation and well-being to their journey.

The modern design of the Qasr Al Hokm iconic station prioritizes comfort and accessibility, featuring energy-efficient LED lighting and high-performance ventilation systems to minimize energy consumption. Ramps, elevators, and tactile signage were added to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The Riyadh Metro network, spanning a total of 176 km, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the world, with a capacity to transport a maximum of 3.6 million passengers per day. The Orange Line (Line 3) is set to open in planned and coordinated phases, with 14 stations already accessible to the public, including the Qasr Al Hokm Downtown Station.

With a historic presence in Saudi Arabia since 1966, Webuild is currently involved in other key projects in the Kingdom, including the high-speed Connector rail line and a system of three dams along with a freshwater lake for the city of Trojena, part of the NEOM development program. In Riyadh, Webuild is constructing a massive underground parking facility with 10,500 spaces, as well as the Sang Villas Urbanization Plan. Among its completed projects are the Riyadh Kingdom Center, which won the ‘Emporis Skyscraper Award’ in 2002 as the best skyscraper in the world for design, over 70 healthcare facilities, and the Shuaibah-3 desalination plant, built by Fisia Italimpianti, the Group’s subsidiary specialized in water treatment and desalination.