The Underground Division Board of Directors of McMillen Jacobs Associates announced that Victor Romero, PE, CPEng, has been elected Underground Division President. As President, Victor now leads the Underground Division’s executive management, strategy, and operational functions. Dan Adams, past president of the Underground Division, will continue to serve with the company, leading the development of new projects and staff.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and the Colorado School of Mines, Romero has been with the company for nearly 30 years, providing leadership and underground engineering in the water, wastewater, highway, and rail transit sectors. He has served in a number of leadership roles with McMillen Jacobs, including leading the firm’s expansion in Australia and New Zealand. He has also been responsible for the successful oversight and execution of some of McMillen Jacobs’ largest and most complex design-build projects.

Romero notes that “while our company has a long history of delivering quality work and highly technical solutions, we are innovative because of our people, and I am honored to lead such a talented and wonderful team.”

Dan Adams states that “Victor Romero is a proven leader. With this transition we will both continue to focus on helping clients and implementing our company’s long-term vision.”

