For the residents of the communities surrounding the Sipi River, there is hardly a dry season. The 1,700+ residents living near the future build site of the Sanzara Footbridge must make the difficult decision daily whether or not they should attempt to cross, or let their children attempt to cross, in order to reach critical resources.

While the Sipi River is always flowing, it becomes even more dangerous to cross when it flows faster and becomes wider after violent rains, especially during rainy season. During this time children effectively become cut off from school, and other services the communities are unable to reach during these times include markets and the health center. Sometimes deciding whether to try to cross is not an option, and in the past three years three people have lost their lives and ten have been seriously injured in attempts to cross.

The Sanzara Suspended Bridge will provide safe, year-round access for members of the surrounding communities, providing enhanced access to opportunity to empower the communities out of poverty.

