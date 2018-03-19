Salini Impregilo Wins Paris Line 15 Contract

Salini Impregilo has won a €203 million ($250 million US) contract to extend a Paris metro line to the Orly airport south of the French capital. It marks not only Salini Impregilo’s return to France 20 years since it worked on the city’s Est-Ouest Liaison Express (EOLE), but also its entry into the Grand Paris Express, a massive project that will expand the city’s public transport network to the periphery by 2030.

The contract, awarded to Salini Impregilo and its joint-venture partner Nouvelles Générations d’Entrepreneurs (NGE) by La Régie autonome des transports parisiens (RATP), concerns one of four sections that will make up the 14-km extension of Line 14 South to the airport. On Lot GC04, Salini Impregilo, and NGE will excavate a 4.1-km tunnel from Pont de Rungis station to the site of a new station at Orly. Work is to begin this month and last about five years.

The extended line will improve connections and travel times between Orly and the city by linking the airport to Line 18 of the Paris metro and a new one to be called Line 15.

At a cost of €30 billion ($37 billion US), the Grand Paris Express will extend the city’s RER rail and metro network to the surrounding communities that belong to the Grand Paris metropolis with the aim of revitalizing the area’s economy with its 7 million residents, one of the largest in Europe. The first metro line was inaugurated in 1900.

Salini Impregilo has a unique expertise in metros, given its vast experience building them for cities ranging from New York to Saint Petersburg. This contract will be the latest addition to the seven projects on which the Group is working on four continents to promote sustainable mobility for more than 3 million commuters who are expected to use them every day. The projects include the Red Line North Underground in Doha and Line 3 of the Riyadh Metro, the Sydney Metro Northwest in Sydney, Line 2 and 4 in Lima, Cityringen in Copenhagen, Line 4 in Milan, a new metro line in Thessaloniki.

