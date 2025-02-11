SANDAG Releases Report on LOSSAN Rail Realignment

By TBM Staff

SANDAG on Feb. 7 released the value analysis study report for the LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project. The value analysis study was conducted in response to public feedback received on the Notice of Preparation (NOP) for the project. The study’s goal was to examine alternatives proposed in the NOP and identify enhancements or new route alternatives for relocating the tracks.

The value analysis was a technical study done by representatives with technical expertise from Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Solana Beach, 22nd District Agricultural Association, North County Transit District, and Caltrans. The Metropolitan Transit System and the City of Oceanside were also invited.

SANDAG staff has been reviewing the conceptual ideas that were raised through the value analysis study, as well as prior studies, and public feedback, and will be proposing alternatives for the Board of Directors to consider at its meeting on February 28. This will also be the next opportunity for public feedback.

Below is a brief description of the recommendations that staff are currently studying:

Under Crest Canyon (Under Jimmy Durante to I-5 Knoll): Realigned to minimize subsurface easements by routing below Crest Canyon

Under Camino Del Mar (Under Jimmy Durante to Torrey Pines Road West): Aligned to minimize subsurface easements by following below Camino Del Mar

San Dieguito Bridge to I-5 Knoll: Aligned to minimize impacts to Del Mar, the Fairgrounds, and San Dieguito Double Track Bridge

Del Mar Bluffs Double Track Reinforced: Maintains current alignment, adds double track along the bluffs and through Los Penasquitos Lagoon with bluff reinforcement and more robust seawalls

No Build: Includes continuation of major stabilization efforts that would be required to protect the existing single-track alignment

The LOSSAN Rail Realignment Project is being developed to protect the rail line from impacts due to landslides erosion and seismic activity, which have led to temporary shutdowns. Tunneled alignments are among the options being considered.