Tunnel Business Magazine
Save the Date for the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

The annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course will take place September 12-14, 2022, at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

Celebrating its 15th year, the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course is the longest running and most-attended course of its kind. Presented by leading practitioners from around the globe, the Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course focuses on real-world solutions for real-world problems. All aspects of tunneling will be covered including cutting-edge case studies, developing technologies and trends from around the globe.

Ground improvement and construction grouting has become an important part of tunnel and shaft construction. This year’s course will also include presentations by prominent speakers on various ground improvement techniques, including jet, compaction, permeation, consolidation and contact grouting, as well as ground dewatering and freezing for tunnel, shaft and cross-passage construction. Learn about probing and pre-excavation grouting during tunnel excavation, as well.

