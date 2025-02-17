Schnabel Engineering Strengthens Tunnel and Underground Business Unit with Key Leadership Appointments

By TBM Staff

Schnabel Engineering, an employee-owned firm with 30 offices and over 625 employees across the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of one Principal and the addition of four industry leaders to its Tunnels and Underground business unit. These strategic appointments will enhance Schnabel’s capabilities in tunnel design, mining, and construction management, and expand our presence on the West Coast.

Mike Cole – Expanding Underground Construction Services

With over 42 years of experience in heavy civil construction—including 25+ years in tunneling and mining—Mike Cole joins Schnabel Engineering to enhance the company’s underground construction management services. His global portfolio and industry-recognized contributions to major tunnel projects bring valuable technical expertise and leadership to the team.

Mike’s addition significantly strengthens Schnabel’s capacity to manage complex underground construction projects, ensuring innovation and efficiency in project delivery.

Shannon Goff – Enhancing West Coast Tunneling Initiatives

Shannon Goff, PE, CPEng, has joined Schnabel as a Principal Engineer based in Seattle, WA. With 17 years of experience across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US, Shannon specializes in geotechnical and structural engineering for underground infrastructure. She has contributed to major tunnel projects in the water, wastewater, highway, and rail markets, including Sydney Metro West and WestConnex in Sydney, City Rail Link in Auckland, and the Ship Canal Water Quality Project in Seattle.

Shannon’s leadership and technical expertise will be instrumental in advancing Schnabel’s tunneling initiatives in the Western US.

Christoph Goss – Enhancing Mining and Tunnel Rehabilitation

Christoph Goss, PhD, PE, has been promoted to Principal Engineer in recognition of his leadership, technical expertise, and contributions to Schnabel’s Tunnels and Underground division. With over 28 years of experience in mining and tunneling, throughout the US and abroad, he has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s capabilities in underground engineering. His background includes underground mine rehabilitation, ground support design, and site investigations; he has also served as resident engineer during construction. He specializes in the evaluation and rehabilitation of draining mine adits with a focus on ground control, water inflow, and methods to maintain water flow to various types of treatment.

Christoph is an ACI Certified Shotcrete Inspector and the current chair of the Underground Committee of the American Shotcrete Association. His expertise will continue to drive innovation and strengthen Schnabel’s ability to deliver high-quality solutions in underground infrastructure and environmental restoration.

Joseph Schrank – Broadening Rail and Transit Tunnel Capabilities

Joe Schrank, PE, P.Eng., joins Schnabel as a Principal Engineer in the Tunnels and Underground division. With 25 years of experience in geotechnical and tunnel engineering—including 18 years focused on feasibility evaluation, design, and construction management—Joe has led numerous new tunnel construction, trenchless installation, and rehabilitation projects. He specializes in railroad clearance improvement projects.

Joe will lead the expansion of Schnabel’s Tunnels and Underground practice in the Southeastern US, strengthening the company’s expertise in railroad and transit tunnel projects.

Rick Smith – Enhancing West Coast Tunneling Expertise

Bringing 37 years of geotechnical engineering experience, Rick Smith, PE, has played a pivotal role in major tunnel and underground projects across North America. His expertise spans underground structures, excavation support, deep foundations, and subsurface characterization. Rick has provided leadership on high-profile projects such as Seattle’s Brightwater Conveyance System, Sound Transit’s University Link and Northgate Link Extensions, and the Ship Canal Water Quality Project.

As a Principal, Rick will leverage his deep technical knowledge to support tunnel projects nationwide while leading Schnabel’s tunneling practice expansion on the West Coast.

These leadership appointments underscore Schnabel Engineering’s commitment to delivering innovative engineering solutions in tunneling and underground infrastructure. With our expanded team of experts, Schnabel is well-positioned to tackle complex projects, drive technical excellence, and deliver ground-breaking solutions across the US and beyond.