Schrank Joins Schnabel as a Principal Engineer

By TBM Staff

Schrank

Joe Schrank joined Schnabel in December as a Principal Engineer in its Tunnels and Underground practice. Schrank brings 25 years of expertise in geotechnical and tunnel engineering, with the past 18 years dedicated to feasibility evaluation, design, and construction management for a wide range of tunneling projects. His portfolio includes new tunnel construction, trenchless installations, and tunnel rehabilitation programs, with a particular focus on railroad clearance improvement projects.

Schrank will focus on expanding the Tunnels and Underground practice in the Southeastern U.S. and supporting railroad and transit tunnel projects. His extensive tunnel rehabilitation experience deepens Schnabel’s existing capabilities and extends our geographic reach.