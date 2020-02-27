Second Annual No-Dig North Announces 2020 Dates and Location

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology and the Canadian Regional Chapters are excited to bring the second annual No-Dig North Show to the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on October 19-21, 2020.

The show will consist of two days of technical paper presentations and industry exhibits in the trenchless technology field. Pre-event Good Practices Courses will also be available to attend on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 followed by an opening reception for all attendees.

We are currently accepting abstracts through March 20, 2020. Case studies, new products and methods, trenchless research and innovation and planned methodology changes relating to the following trenchless technologies are being accepted:

Lining/Sliplining/Coating

Pipe Bursting/Splitting Eating/Extraction

Tunneling

Microtunneling/Pipe Jacking

Horizontal Directional Drilling

Auger/Case Boring

Inspection/Maintenance Technologies

Abstracts can be submitted here.

Some of our early show exhibitors include AGRU America, Akkerman (also a Gold Sponsor), Aries Canada, Deep Trekker, Emagineered Solutions, Formadrain, Insituform (also the Platinum Sponsor), Lafarge, LiquiForce, Michels Canada, Revive Pipe Restoration, Source One Environmental, Sub-Surface Equipment Sales, TT Technologies and Uni-Jet Industrial Pipe Services.

Registration for exhibitors and sponsors is now open on the No-Dig North website here.

For more information on sponsorships and exhibiting at the show contact Brittany Cline at mailto:bcline@benjaminmedia.com or call 330.315.2150.