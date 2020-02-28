Shannon & Wilson Announces Change in Leadership

Shannon & Wilson Inc., a geotechnical and environmental consulting firm, announced a change in leadership in 2020. Gerard Buechel, PE, will be stepping down after 16 years as President. Taking the reins will be Greg Fischer, PhD, PE, who has served the past 15 of his 30-year tenure with Shannon & Wilson as Chairman of the Board. Both Buechel and Fischer have demonstrated unwavering dedication to the success of Shannon & Wilson and the quality work the firm provides.

Fischer started his career in geotechnical and civil engineering at Shannon & Wilson, where in 1986 he spent one year in the St. Louis office before moving to Seattle where he was employed at Shannon & Wilson from 1990 to 2000. He then relocated to open the Denver office, which he has been managing for the last 19 years. Stepping into the role of President, Fischer will relocate to the Shannon & Wilson corporate headquarters in Seattle. Of the upcoming shift in leadership, Fischer says, “I am honored to have been chosen as President. I commit my energy and passion in leading Shannon & Wilson and look forward to continuing to achieve great things.”

Buechel, whose career has encompassed numerous detailed and complex geotechnical engineering studies, will continue to work on technical projects and assist with a smooth leadership transition. On his time as Shannon & Wilson’s President, Buechel says, “It has been a great honor to serve this amazing company. After 40 years, the last 16 as President and 19 as Seattle office manager, I look forward to new leadership continuing the good things that we do and leading us into new opportunities that exist.”

For over 65 years Shannon & Wilson has combined expertise in civil engineering, surface water, groundwater, geotechnical engineering, geology and natural resources services to provide comprehensive, single-company solutions to infrastructure and environmental projects across the United States and beyond.

