Skanska-Kiewit Pulls Out of Running for Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Skanska-Kiewit, one of three joint venture teams short-listed for the $3,6 billion Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel project, has pulled itself from consideration, according to the project owner, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Skanska-Kiewit decided to pursue other options, project manager Jim Utterback told the Virginia-Pilot.

The HRBT expansion construction will build a new four-lane bridge-tunnel and widen the existing four-lane segments of I-64 between Settlers Landing and I-564, to ease congestion between Hampton and Norfolk. The contract award is anticipated in early 2019 with project completion targeted in 2024.

The remaining short-listed teams are:

1. Hampton Roads Capacity Constructors

Lead contractors: Fluor Enterprises Inc. / The Lane Construction Corp. / Traylor Bros. Inc. / Dragages Civil Works Virginia Inc.

Lead designer: AECOM Technical Services Inc.

Design support: Michael Baker International / Royal HaskoningDHV and Witteveen+Bos Joint Venture / Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers

Shortlisted for bored tunnel and immersed tube tunnel construction methods.

2. Hampton Roads Connector Partners

Lead contractors: Dragados USA Inc. / VINCI Construction Grands Projets SAS / Dodin Campenon Bernard SAS Joint Venture

Lead designer: I-64 Design Joint Venture (HDR Engineering Inc. / Mott MacDonald)

Design support: Whitman Requardt and Associates LLP / Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc. / Precision Measurements Inc. / AI Engineers Inc. / GET Solutions Inc. / Mattern & Craig / Athavale Lystad & Associates Inc./ Diversified Property Services Inc.