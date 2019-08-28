Skanska Named to Global Sustainability Ranking

Fortune magazine has included Skanska in its annual “Change the World” list of companies leveraging their operations to make important social or environmental impacts. Skanska earned a top 20 placement together with Apple, Patagonia, Philips and Bank of America, and is the only project development and construction company on the list.

Fortune selected companies based on measurable social impact; how that impactful work creates shareholder value; the level of innovation of that work; and how integral the initiative is to a company’s overall strategy.

“Building for a better society is fundamental to who we are at Skanska, and this prestigious recognition helps validate the important contributions we are making,” says Skanska CEO Anders Danielsson. “I am proud of the role of all our people in making it possible for Skanska to deliver on our purpose every day, enabling us to better support our customers, our communities and our shareholders.”

Skanska Senior Vice President Sustainability Lena Hök says, “Making Fortune’s Change the World list is a great achievement. We’re able to achieve such recognition thanks to colleagues’ great engagement and dedicated work to integrate sustainability in our business and operations. At the end of the day, it is what we do and the impact we have on the society and communities we work in that counts.”

The magazine assembled the list in partnership with the Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organizations seeking business solutions to social challenges.

