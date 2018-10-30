Skanska Taps Fusco as Business Unit President for U.S. Civil Construction

Skanska, one of the world’s leading construction and development firms, on Oct. 18 named Don Fusco President and CEO of Skanska USA Civil, overseeing the company’s civil construction operations in the United States.

Fusco succeeds Richard Cavallaro and begins his new role immediately.

“Don Fusco has spent his career cultivating the talent and expertise that make him well-respected throughout the entire industry. He has consistently demonstrated superior operational and financial acumen while serving as a role model for Skanska’s culture and values,” said Richard Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skanska USA. “I also want to thank Rich Cavallaro. His passion and dedication have made Skanska USA Civil a national player in the U.S. market. He was a true partner and we wish him continued success for the future.”

Fusco has more than 29 years of experience in engineering and construction – including 16 years with Skanska – and will continue Skanska’s track record delivering critical infrastructure projects across the country.

Fusco has overseen the construction of a diverse portfolio of projects ranging from transportation infrastructure to wastewater treatment and power generation facilities. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Skanska’s Civil operations in the western region, including key markets such as Seattle and California. As COO, Fusco oversaw some of the region’s most high-profile projects such as the Expo 2 light-rail line and West Side Subway line extension projects in Los Angeles.

Prior to his relocation to the West Coast in 2015, Fusco proved himself a stand-out leader and role model in the northeast market as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Skanska’s northeast region. Fusco’s exceptional combination of operational and financial management skills helped Skanska deliver flagship projects to improve critical transportation and energy infrastructure across New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and the broader northeast region.

Fusco’s northeast mega-project experience includes the iconic Second Avenue Subway, Fulton Street Transit Center and the rebuilding of the World Trade Center PATH Hall Transportation Hub and Oculus in New York City. He also oversaw construction of the Croton Water Filtration Plant in Bronx, NY, and the design and construction of D.C. Water’s First Street Tunnel in Washington, D.C.

Fusco received his bachelor of science in construction engineering and management from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Fusco will relocate to the New York Metro area and will be based from Skanska USA Civil’s national headquarters in East Elmhurst, Queens, New York.

