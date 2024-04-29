Sound Transit Celebrates Completion of East Link Extension

By TBM Staff

HNTB joined Sound Transit in celebrating the opening of the first portion of the Link 2 Line, a 6.6-mile light rail route between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology stations. This project consists of eight new stations, a tunnel in Downtown Bellevue, and convenient connections to local transit and the Eastrail regional trail network. Opening to the public on April 27, 2024, the Bellevue to Redmond extension has driven transit-oriented development and affordable housing investments.

The remainder of the 2 Line, which connects the east side to Seattle, is in progress. When complete, the entire 2 Line will stretch over 14 miles and encompass 10 stations, from Seattle’s International District, across I-90 through Mercer Island, through Downtown Bellevue to Redmond Technology Station.

HNTB, a leading infrastructure solutions firm, has led the H-J-H Final Design Partners joint venture in providing final design services on this project since September 2012. In this capacity, HNTB brought together a large multidisciplinary team of around 150 designers, engineers and other professionals from 43 firms to deliver this work. Collaboration was key to this project’s success, as the team worked closely with the Cities of Bellevue and Redmond, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sound Transit for successfully leading the East Link Starter Line to completion,” said Kris Agers, HNTB office leader for the region and senior vice president. “This project is another step toward enhancing connectivity for our growing and vibrant region. As a member of the Downtown Bellevue community, HNTB is excited to celebrate the opening and our successful partnership with Sound Transit.”

“This light rail line is going to change lives,” said King County Councilmember and Sound Transit System Expansion Committee Chair Claudia Balducci. “It will connect people to education, jobs, recreation and each other, helping expand access to opportunity across our region. We wouldn’t be here without our incredible partners, like HNTB. Their expertise and dedication have been integral to making the vision of light rail on the Eastside a reality. For me, this is the culmination of years and years of work by many people and a realization of the promise we made to voters in 2008. For the Eastside, it’s the beginning of an incredible transformation that will benefit the community for decades to come.”

