Stantec Expands Water Section Capabilities in NYC

Stantec has welcomed three strategic hires to its growing Tri-State Water practice in response to rising priorities in the local market. The addition of these seasoned experts in water/wastewater engineering, hydraulic modeling, tunneling, and combined sewer overflow (CSO) storage and conveyance enhances the diverse technical capabilities based in Stantec’s multi-disciplinary New York City office.

New hires include:

Saeid Rashidi , Ph.D., PE – Rashidi joins Stantec as Senior Principal, Tunneling and Trenchless Engineering Practice Manager. In his role, he specializes in the structural design of above and below-ground structures, including soft ground tunneling, hard rock tunneling, water and wastewater tunnels, transportation tunnels, and tunnel rehabilitation. Rashidi has over 25 years of experience leading diverse design teams in a variety of project settings, successfully delivering complex infrastructure projects while supporting the growth and development of the practice. Rashidi holds a bachelor of science and master of science degree in civil engineering from Sharif University of Technology and a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Stantec is a global leader in the water industry as ranked by Engineering News-Record. By viewing water as an integrated system, Stantec delivers solutions to conveyance, wet weather flow and urban stormwater, wastewater treatment, water treatment, and water resources projects that minimize cost and maximize the sustainability of the resource. Learn more at www.Stantec.com/Water.

