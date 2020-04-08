Stephani Joins HNTB’s National Tunnel and Underground Team

Mark Stephani, PE, joined HNTB Corporation’s national tunnel practice as central region lead. He is based in the firm’s Chicago office and serves as an accomplished resource to the firm’s clients and projects across the nation.

With nearly two decades of experience, Stephani brings demonstrated experience in leading geotechnical and tunnel engineering project teams for major infrastructure projects throughout the Central U.S. and nationally. His areas of expertise include development of contract documents for conventional and alternative project delivery projects; tunnels and underground structures; ground improvement; earth retaining structures; and deep foundations.

“Mark is well-known for his accomplishments and contributions within the tunnel and underground industry,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “His outstanding technical skills, combined with his proven leadership ability for multi-agency collaboration, will benefit our clients in the delivery of challenging infrastructure projects.”

Stephani previously served as senior supervising geotechnical and tunneling engineer and senior technical professional for another consulting firm.

Stephani earned a master’s in civil (geotechnical) engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles. He also earned bachelor’s degrees in geological engineering as well as geology and geophysics from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

He has co-authored several industry publications, including “Sewer Tunnel Beneath Meramec River to Fulfill Regional St. Louis Treatment Plan and Environmental Vision” for the 2018 North American Tunneling Conference; “Tunneling in Rock for Chicago’s Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel” for the 53rd U.S. Rock Mechanics/Geomechanics Symposium; and “Construction of the Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel” for the 2020 North American Tunneling Conference.

