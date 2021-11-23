Strata Worldwide Announces Nerospec SK Partnership

Strata Worldwide announced a new strategic partnership with technology expert Nerospec SK. Together the companies will offer a range of intelligent machine controllers and data loggers that interface with machinery and vehicles to provide health and maintenance data, real-time monitoring and productivity analytics. This connected machine technology works to improve the safety, monitoring, maintenance and productivity of machinery.

“Our company has a history of technology partnerships that allow us to remain nimble and responsive to our customers’ needs,” said Mike Berube, CEO of Strata Worldwide. “We have worked with Nerospec SK on mining projects in South Africa and now through this partnership we are excited to bring this world-class technology to the rest of our global markets and customers.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

The Nerospec SK technology is OEM-independent and can be tailored specifically for individual customer requirements. The solutions can add maximum value to customers by offering reliable connectivity, informed decision-making and real-time automation for any brand, type, and generation of heavy machinery and vehicles.

“This partnership combines each of our firm’s strengths,” said Eric Pohlmann, CEO of Nerospec SK. “Strata excels in a variety of technologies for mine safety and communications, and Nerospec SK has developed best-in-class data acquisition and machine control systems.”

Strata Worldwide now offers the StrataHub range of controllers for intelligent machine interfacing to the global mining and tunneling industries.

RELATED: Traylor Bros., Strata Worldwide Bring Boraid Line to Tunnelers