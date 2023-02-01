Strata Worldwide Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Strata Worldwide is celebrating 30 years in business. Founded in 1992, the company has spent decades developing and supplying products and technologies that are designed and built for the rugged, highly mobile working environments found in mining, tunneling, and maritime ports.

From the global headquarters in Georgia, USA, to offices and manufacturing facilities throughout North America, South Africa, Europe and Australia, Strata has built upon a product portfolio that includes the best in proximity detection and collision avoidance technologies, a choice selection of underground communication and data networks, emergency refuge solutions and a range of ground control and roof support products. After three decades of success in mining, the company has brought their leading-edge technologies to underground tunneling operations as well as above-ground environments such as marine port facilities.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it’s important to acknowledge that we have achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members,” said Mike Berube, Strata Worldwide CEO. “We employ the best in the industry around the world, and we’re proud of the important work they’re doing in the development and implementation of life-saving technologies.”

“Strata is a world leader in response and prevention in hazardous working conditions, above and below ground. Our innovation, technology, and people have all focused on what matters most, a safe and productive working environment.”

Berube continues to say that Strata is also committed to supporting the collective efforts of underground companies and organizations, to promote the industries and their achievements and attract new and diverse talent.

This year, Strata has launched a new sponsor relationship with OutRide, an organization that works with schools across the United States to create cycling programs for kids. Outride’s mission is to harness the benefits of cycling for the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being of youth and cultivate inclusive cycling communities.

Strata will be supporting multiple programs within OutRide including research, school programs and individual athletes. In 2023, they will be sponsoring an amazing young man named Jack, who lost his leg to cancer as a young boy but never gave up riding. He is looking forward to his first full season as an athlete with OutRide, competing in NICA, cross-country mountain biking, and gravel bike racing.

To commemorate this milestone, Strata invites you to visit a new website built in dedication to its 30-year anniversary celebration.