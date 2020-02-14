Streets Promoted to Vice President of Operations for Nicholson

Nicholson Construction announced the promotion of Ryan Streets to Vice President of Operations for the company’s Major Projects Division.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Streets started his 20-year career with Nicholson as a Field Engineer and most recently held the position of Corporate Construction Manager.

Throughout his career, Ryan has been part of some of Nicholson’s most successful and high-profile projects, including the Capitol Visitor Center, World Trade Center and Second Avenue Subway.

“This is a well-earned promotion for Ryan, who has been a key player in the company’s history for the last 20 years,” said John Wise, Executive Vice President, Major Projects. “Ryan is passionate about the work, a fierce advocate for the field crews and has never been shy about speaking up – as anyone knows him can confirm. All of these things make him an asset to our team.”

In his new role, Streets will oversee all aspects of the work for several Major Projects jobs at a time

Nicholson has been both a leader and an innovator in the geotechnical construction industry for more than 60 years. With regional offices across the country and headquarters located in Pittsburgh, Nicholson is a nationally renowned specialty contractor, offering proven expertise in the design and installation of deep foundation elements, earth retention systems and ground treatment solutions.

Nicholson is the North American subsidiary of Soletanche Bachy, one of the world’s leading geotechnical contractors, and is part of a global network of unparalleled geotechnical resources and expertise.

RELATED: Nicholson Welcomes Masse as Vice President of Corporate Services