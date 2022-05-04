STV Appoints Marie to Lead Boston Office

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, announced it has named Joe Marie as its Boston office manager. Marie recently joined the firm as a senior vice president and senior program manager. In addition to leading the Boston office, he also works with STV teams nationally, providing leadership and support on major pursuits and projects, mentoring future project leaders and fostering relationships with clients and teaming partners.

“Joe is a lifelong Bostonian who has long-standing relationships with our clients in the city and surrounding areas,” said Chuck Kohler, P.E., S.E., STV chief operations officer. “He’s a natural born leader who is also incredibly collaborative. Joe brings just the right mix of expertise, leadership and client focus to help build upon our already strong and talented team in Boston.”

With 35 years of experience in the rail and transit industry, Marie started his career with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and has worked on major rail transit expansions and new starts in Boston, New York, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Ontario, Canada. Currently, he serves as project director for STV’s East Side Access project in New York, where STV is providing tunnel engineering, environmental engineering and other final design services for the $11.2 billion project.

Marie earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and political science from Merrimack College, his Master of Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University and a transportation operations and service planning certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

STV boasts a long history of delivering megaprojects in Boston, including the Greenbush Line Rail Restoration and the North Station Transportation Improvement Project. Most recently, STV celebrated the opening of the first segment of the MBTA’s Green Line Extension (GLX). STV serves as lead designer for the design-build team led by Fluor Corporation/Middlesex Corporation/Herzog Contracting Corp/Balfour Beatty joint venture (GLX Constructors). The firm also has worked on such iconic projects as the Longfellow Bridge Rehabilitation Design-Build, serving as lead designer, and the massive Central Artery/Tunnel (CA/T) or “Big Dig” project, where STV was responsible in joint venture for the civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, geotechnical and utilities engineering, as well as the management of all disciplines, for the $450 million Section D011A design-build.

