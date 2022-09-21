STV Continues to Grow its Transportation and Infrastructure Teams with the Addition of New Leaders

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced new key transportation and infrastructure leaders:

Muhammad Asif, P.E., has joined as vice president and REI (resident engineering and inspection) engineering director, based in New York;

Todd Blaylock, MBA, MPM, has joined as vice president and senior program manager, based in Philadelphia;

Sam Hrvacic has joined as vice president and senior engineering operations manager, based in Canada;

Peter Pappas, P.E., has joined as vice president, business unit leader and director of PM/CM services for New York and Connecticut, based in New York; and

Rafael Ruffo, P.E., has joined as vice president and engineering chief, based in New York.

“STV is growing and each of these new leaders will further strengthen our already world-class industry expertise,” said Rich Amodei, STV executive vice president. “We are excited to see all that they accomplish for our clients and communities.”

Asif joins STV to develop and expand the firm’s resident engineering business in New York City. With more than 38 years of extensive experience on infrastructure, roadway and bridge reconstruction projects, Asif has served clients such as New York City Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC), New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He has earned a solid reputation for technical excellence and integrity with experience in resident engineering services and construction management, specializing in the delivery of complex projects. Asif has created and instructed numerous courses on construction aspects of outfall structures, distribution water mains and trunk water mains for the NYCDDC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Blaylock is a seasoned rail professional with project management, construction management and operations expertise. He has managed and led large train control, infrastructure and operations and maintenance efficiency projects for rail agencies throughout North America for nearly 20 years and also has 20 years of military aviation operations and maintenance experience. He previously held the titles of deputy program manager for the Norristown High Speed Line Extension to King of Prussia project by Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and program manager of New Jersey Transit’s positive train control implementation initiative. At STV, Blaylock currently serves as systems assurance manager/operational readiness lead for Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) East Side Access program in New York. He is a member of the Project Management Institute and the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) Committee 39. Blaylock holds a bachelor’s degree in technical management, a master of project management (MPM) and a master of business administration (MBA) from DeVry University.

Hrvacic comes to STV with a focus on zero emission transformation (ZET). His mission is to grow the firm’s footprint in the ZET market, expanding services to support STV’s current and future clients as they transition operations to 100% zero emissions. With more than 20 years of experience in strategic leadership and client management, Hrvacic most recently served as vice president of customer experience at a firm specializing in heavy vehicle electrification solutions and held multiple leadership roles at Novabus (Volvo). He holds a diploma of collegiate studies (DEC) in pure and applied sciences from Champlain College, a DEC in mechanical engineering from Dawson College and a Bachelor of Engineering from École de Technologie Supérieure.

Pappas is responsible for the direction, growth and operation of STV’s program and construction management services within transportation and infrastructure throughout the New York metropolitan area. With more than 30 years of experience, Peter’s career includes some of the region’s most iconic projects, like the Grand Central Terminal Train Shed. Deeply rooted in railroad engineering and operations, Pappas has served agencies throughout New York including MTA agencies like Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Rail Road and New York City Transit as well as NYSDOT, NYCDOT and NYCDDC. Pappas managed the construction and construction inspection of several multi-million-dollar construction programs concurrently for all agencies throughout New York. He is a licensed professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Bucknell University and a Master of Science in civil engineering from Manhattan College.

Ruffo is managing multidisciplinary engineering teams and all scopes of work for STV’s role in the Amtrak Gateway Program Hudson River Tunnel project, which is adding two new mainline tracks under the Hudson into New York Penn Station in Manhattan, the country’s busiest rail facility. He is currently leading the design of rail systems, including traction power, overhead contact systems, communications systems, fire-life safety, MEP, track, geotechnical, structural and architectural elements of various facilities such as fan plants. Ruffo is a licensed professional engineer and was previously nominated by Capital Program Management for the New York City Transit President’s Circle Award for outstanding leadership. He received the 2015 IEEE-Region 1 Managerial Excellence Award and holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Polytechnic University.