Fred Tallarico, P.E., has joined STV as vice president and regional practice lead, design-build for the Northeast United States and Canada. Located in the firm’s New York office, Tallarico will be responsible for business development and project oversight.

“Fred brings to our firm more than three decades of experience in infrastructure design and construction, particularly in alternative project delivery, project and operations management, and public-private partnerships,” said Paul McIlree, P.E., STV’s vice president, and its design-build director. “Attracting a leader with his expertise is valuable to growing our design-build practice throughout the Northeast and in Canada.”

Prior to joining STV, Tallarico was a design-build principal at a global engineering firm. He has supported large-scale civil works projects including urban freeways, rail transit, utilities/pipeline, aviation, and water infrastructure, for many public agencies including several departments of transportation, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Transit Administration, Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, and Valley Metro.

A licensed professional engineer in New York, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, Tallarico received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Professional Engineers, American Public Works Association, and the Design-Build Institute of America.

Houseal to Lead Pennsylvania Transportation & Infrastructure Division

Alexander Houseal, P.E., has joined STV as vice president and senior engineering operations manager of the Transportation & Infrastructure (T&I) Division’s Pennsylvania operation.

“Alex is a seasoned manager and mentor with more than 33 years of planning, environmental, design, and management experience on major transportation projects and programs in Pennsylvania and the entire Northeast region of the United States,” said Rich Amodei, STV senior vice president and Northeast regional manager of T&I. “His leadership, knowledge, and stellar client service reputation will be an incredible asset to our entire team.”

Most recently, Houseal served as a regional vice president for a national firm providing engineering and architectural planning, design, and construction services for the transportation industry. Previously, he held a number of positions, each increasing in responsibilities, at a multinational design, engineering, construction, and management firm, before ultimately becoming the firm’s deputy transportation business unit leader. Houseal has worked on many significant projects, including improvements to I-95 interchanges at Girard Avenue and Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike/I-95 interchange in Bucks County, PA and Burlington County, NJ.

Houseal received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Drexel University and his Master of Science in civil engineering from Villanova University. He is a registered professional engineer in Pennsylvania and Maryland. His professional affiliations include American Society of Highway Engineers, Institute of Transportation Engineers, and American Council of Engineering Consultants (Transportation and Government Affairs Committees,) and he serves on the board of the March of Dimes Transportation Building & Construction Luncheon.

