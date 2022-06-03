STV Opening Chattanooga Office

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, announced it is expanding in Tennessee and will open a new office in Chattanooga located at 1232 Premier Drive. STV also has an office in the greater Nashville area.

“STV’s team in Tennessee is already working on vital infrastructure improvements that will benefit this region for generations, like the Corridor K project through the Ocoee River Gorge,” said Greg Kelly, P.E., STV president and CEO. “We are excited to expand our footprint in Chattanooga to support its diverse community and vibrant economy as the region grows.”

“The establishment of our new Chattanooga office combined with our Nashville office represents a meaningful investment in Tennessee,” said Jerry Stump, P.E., STV senior vice president and transportation and infrastructure manager. “STV understands the people and needs of this state, and we have the depth of resources locally and nationally to support them.”

In addition to its new Chattanooga office, STV is also expanding its tunneling and geotechnical engineering resources in Tennessee with the relocation of expert Frank Pepe, P.E., senior vice president and national director of the firm’s tunneling and geotechnical engineering group. Pepe joins STV’s Tennessee leadership, which includes Stump and Vice Presidents Brad S. Winkler, P.E. and Brad Thompson, AICP, and will support key projects and pursuits and lead STV’s growth in tunneling and geotechnical engineering for the Southeast region and nationally.

STV was recently selected by Tennessee Department of Transportation for the design of Corridor K/US 64/SR 40, part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Located in Polk County, the Corridor K project route, also known as the Ocoee River Gorge, runs from west of the Ocoee River to SR 68 near Ducktown. The project entails rolling terrain design through the Cherokee National Forest with assorted rock fall mitigation locations. The roadway parallels the Ocoee River which serves as a major recreational hub for the region as well as a power source by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

With more than 50 offices throughout North America, including now two in Tennessee, STV boasts the resources of a national engineering firm combined with a wide-ranging network of regional experts who have designed some of the country’s most significant infrastructure projects.

STV has extensive design and construction management experience as it relates to challenging subsurface construction projects that involve tunnels, caverns and shafts. Over the past year, the firm’s tunneling and geotechnical engineering group has experienced a significant influx of talent, with the addition of several key industry leaders who have supported the design and construction of some of the most significant tunneling and geotechnical engineering projects in the world. Currently, STV, in joint venture, is providing multidisciplinary engineering services for the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. In the west, STV is serving as the lead designer as part of the design-build joint venture team for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation’s Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels component.

As one of the top highway and bridge design and engineering firms in the country, STV has experience in all facets of transportation infrastructure projects of varying scope and complexity. The firm has taken on major highway projects including extremely complex interchange designs in urban and rural settings, such as the award-winning I-485/I-85 Turbine Interchange Design-Build for North Carolina Department of Transportation and the $880 million I-95 Betsy Ross Interchange for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.