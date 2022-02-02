STV Welcomes Blais as VP, Senior Program Manager

STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, announced that Douglas Blais has joined the firm as vice president, senior program manager in its advisory and program management services group. In this role, Blais will provide strategic guidance to clients looking to integrate complex financial and contractual delivery requirements into their programs.

“Doug has more than 20 years of experience successfully developing and executing large-scale, complex programs in both the private and public sectors,” said Marcos Díaz González, STV executive vice president, advisory and program management services. “His client perspective and depth of understanding of management and financial controls can help structure, deliver and move all aspects of a complex program forward to successful completion by offering strategic and technical problem solving and time- and cost-savings insights.”

Prior to joining STV, Blais served as commercial manager for the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center expansion program management team. He also developed, coordinated and oversaw the implementation of capital projects for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s World Trade Center Construction Department. His scope of work included several sitewide security and technology initiatives at the World Trade Center site, as well as its flood resilience program.

As part of the New York State Executive Chamber, Blais collaborated with federal, state and local officials to develop and support New York’s infrastructure priorities in New York City, including notable projects like the Hudson Yards Development, No. 7 Line Subway Extension and Lower Manhattan rebuilding efforts.

Blais holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from University of Richmond.