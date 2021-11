Submit an Abstract for the 2022 Risk Management in Underground Construction Course

The 6th annual Risk Management in Underground Construction course will be held April 12-13, 2022, at the Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. If you are interested in speaking, abstracts are being accepted until December 17, 2021.

Topics of interest for the Risk Management in Underground Construction Course include:

/**** Advertisement ****/

Case Histories

Contracting Practices (Design-Build/Public-Private Partnerships)

Differing Site Conditions/Claims

Dispute Resolution

Dispute Resolution Boards (DRBs)

Engineering/Design

Instrumentation/Monitoring

Insurance/Sureties/Bonding

Legal Issues

Litigation/Arbitration

OCIPs/CCIPs

Procurement Strategies

Risk Assessment/Risk Avoidance/Risk Allocation

Risk Monitoring

Risk Registers

Specifications

TBMs (Multi-mode/probe drilling/hyperbaric interventions)

If you are interested in speaking, submit an abstract to Jim Rush at jrush@benjaminmedia.com.

Registration for the course is now open. Save $100 by registering before March 11, 2022. For more information on becoming a sponsor, please contact Maura Bourquin at mbourquin@benjaminmedia.com. For questions about the conference or registration contact conferences@benjaminmedia.com.

Risk Management in Underground Construction is presented by Ozdemir Engineering, Microtunneling Inc. and Benjamin Media Inc., publisher of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine. Learn about the conference at undergroundriskmanagement.com.

RELATED: 4th Risk Management Course Held in Houston