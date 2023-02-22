TAC 2023 Toronto Conference Set for Sept. 24-26

The Tunnelling Association of Canada (TAC) announced that the TAC 2023 Toronto Conference will be hosted from Sunday, Sept. 24 to Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, ON.

The theme for 2023, “Smart Solutions, Future Growth”, will be highlighted throughout the conference through keynote speakers, plenary presentations, technical sessions, networking, and a trade exhibition to showcase tunnelling and trenchless technology throughout Canada and around the world. TAC welcomes you attend the event to learn and mingle with likeminded individuals.