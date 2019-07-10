TBM DiGs Conference Taking Shape for November 2019

Planning for TBMs in Difficult Ground – or TBM DiGs 2019 – is well underway and things have started to finalize. The event is being held Nov. 14-15, 2019, at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood, Colorado. There was much enthusiasm about the conference among participants, sponsors and exhibitors who attended the WTC 2019 in Naples, Italy.

The deadline for the full paper submission has passed and papers are under review. Over 80 abstracts in different and exciting topics have been submitted. Topics range from hard rock to soft ground TBM challenges and solutions, as well as a healthy dose of papers that are focused on new and innovative technologies to respond to ever more challenging ground conditions where TBMs are being applied.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Top experts from around the world are lined up to share their experiences on TBMs in difficult conditions with their peers, including new technologies that have been developed in recent years. Sponsors include the world’s leading TBM manufacturers, such as Herrenknecht, Robbins and CREG, who will all have a strong presence in the exhibition. Research institutions such as Ruhr University Bochum of Bochum, Germany, and Transportation Tunnel Research Institute in Chengdu, China, are also among the partners. Renowned specialty tunnel and TBM consulting firms (Brierley Associates LLC), tool manufactures (Kennametal Inc.), tunneling contractors (Kiewit), OEMs (Komatsu), construction chemical suppliers (MAPEI), and Southwest Jiaotong University are among the confirmed sponsors while other sponsors and exhibitors are finalizing their positions.

Excellent Keynote speakers are also lined up to offer their experience and vision on this topic. This includes Herbert Einstein from MIT who will talk about risk management, Lok Home of The Robbins Company, who will talk about the evolution of the TBM technology, Werner Burger of Herrenknecht, who will discuss new technologies, and Wang Dujuan of CREG, who will talk about innovative machine concepts.

The conference will start with a reception and tour of the Excavation Engineering and Earth Mechanics Institute (EMI) of the Colorado School of Mines in nearby Golden, Colorado, where the participants will be updated on the ongoing research activities and will interact with Underground Construction and Tunneling (UCT) faculty and students. There are local tours and site visits lined up for the attendees and their companions to visit sites around the Denver area and the nearby Rocky Mountains.

Denver is convenient to access for international participants, with direct flights available to Miami for those planning to attend the ITA awards as well. At TBM DiGs 2019, there will be discussion on follow up conferences and hosting of this event in 2021.

For technical discussions and program contact rostami@mines.edu and for technical support and sponsorship and exhibitions contact Learn@mines.edu.

RELATED: Dates Set for 2019 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course