 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»TBM Interview with Atkore FRE Composites

TBM Interview with Atkore FRE Composites

0
By on Advertorial, News

TBM editor Jim Rush sits down with Jimmy Allen, Product Manager, and Tom Feissle, Director of Business Development for Atkore FRE Composites. They discuss Atkore’s company background and its history and offerings in the underground construction market.

Atkore FRE Composites Atkore FRE Composites

FRE Composites, a division of Atkore, has been designing, developing and producing fiberglass products since 1958. FRE serves the electrical and industrial markets in North America and emerging countries with its well-established distribution network. With its broad offering of epoxy- and phenolic-based products, FRE Composites continues to develop reliable products serving various markets including data center, telecom, industrial, underground, bridge and tunnel applications. Learn more here: https://www.atkore.com/

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.