TERRATEC Delivers Large Raise Borer to India

Recently, TERRATEC successfully completed the factory acceptance testing of a custom TR3000C Raise Boring Machine (RBM). The event was held in the company’s workshop in Tasmania, Australia.

The destination of the machine is India. After extensive research and analysis, TERRATEC was chosen to supply this first large Raise Borer to the Indian region. “This is an important milestone that the Indian mining industry has been looking forward to for many years. To see simultaneous increases in safety and productivity through the use Raise Boring Machines for the excavation of vertical ventilation shafts, it is for many a dream come true,” said Managing Director of TERRATEC India, Gulshan Gill.

Being the leading Tunnel Boring Machine manufacturer in India, TERRATEC is now expanding into the Raising Boring mining business in the country.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Manufactured at TERRATEC’s workshop in Tasmania, the TR3000C Raise Boring Machine is a highly robust piece of equipment, designed for ease of operation and maintenance, providing a high level of reliability. The unit has a nominal boring size of 3.0 m in diameter and 400 m in depth and has a standard pilot hole diameter of 311 mm.

The machine has been designed in a modular form that makes disassembly of the major components, for inspection, transport or repair very easy to achieve.

The Derrick Configuration includes a powerful near-ground loading pipe loader that results in a very low profile in relation to drill string length. Rotation is powered by a hollow shaft hydraulic motor, affording protection to the drill string when operating at near maximum capacity, as well as unrestricted flow of flushing water through the drive train into the drill pipe.

Custom features incorporated on this machine also include an upgraded proprietary gearbox design, which allows for some flexibility in alignment when raise boring and adding drill pipe.

Dip angle adjustment (0°-30° from vertical) is powered from the hydraulic power pack and can be achieved by using the layback cylinders on the diesel-powered crawler/erector assembly.

TERRATEC has numerous Raise Boring Machines currently around the world, in Australia, China, India and many countries in both North and South America. These include the company’s range of Raise Boring Machines, Down-Reaming Drills and Box Holing Rigs, as well as combination of those in the form of Universal Boring Machines, all of which have been recognized for their innovative high-performance design.

TERRATEC’s experienced Engineering and Field Service Teams assist mines and contractors from the planning stage, including the selection of suitable Raise Boring Machine, support for the set up and operation of the drill on site, and lifetime servicing and maintenance support through its network of regional offices.

RELATED: Two JIMT/TERRATEC EPBMs Delivered for Taiwan’s Taoyuan MRT Green Line