TERRATEC EPBM to build Klong Saen Saeb Drainage Tunnel in Thailand

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC celebrated the successful Factory Acceptance Tests of a new 4.27m diameter Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (EPBM) destined for the Klong Saen Saeb Drainage tunnel project in Thailand. The event was attended by representatives of Department of Drainage and Sewerage BMA and contractor Summit Grade and PCE Joint Venture.

The new TBM will construct a 3.7km drainage tunnel east of Bangkok, connecting the Saen Saep and Lat Phrao canals to the Chao Phraya River. The project’s tight alignment necessitates a TBM with active articulation, allowing it to negotiate a minimum radius curve of 40 meters.

The TBM’s cutterhead is designed for soft ground conditions, featuring a spoke design with a 70% opening ratio and copy cutters to handle the clay, stiff clay, and clayey sand encountered along the tunnel route.

The tunnel will be lined with 250mm thick, 1200mm wide, Universal reinforced concrete segments (5 + 1), installed as the TBM advances. Muck removal, segment transport and supply of consumables will be handled by rail-bound equipment using battery locomotives.

The Klong Saen Saeb Drainage Tunnel Project is one of several tunneling projects undertaken by the BMA to mitigate the annual flooding problem in Bangkok, especially during the rainy season. The project presents unique challenges due to the tunnel’s location under a small canal with limited access for shaft construction and excavation, as well as the launch shaft’s proximity to densely populated areas. These factors necessitate careful site management and efficient production.

TERRATEC’s experienced Field Service team will provide ongoing support to ensure optimal TBM performance and successful project completion.

Following the successful factory acceptance test, the machine will be shipped to Thailand and transported to the project site. Excavation is expected to commence by the end of the year with project completion anticipated in 2026.

TERRATEC has a well-established regional base in Thailand, having sold its first machine in the country more than ten years ago for the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Blue Line Extension Project. With outstanding tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares and specialized TBM support throughout the tunnelling operation, TERRATEC has become the country’s leading TBM supplier.