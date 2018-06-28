TERRATEC Meets the Gold Standard in Colombia

In early June, TERRATEC successfully completed the factory acceptance testing of a TR2000 raise boring machine (RBM), which will be deployed by Peruvian mining contractor INCIMMET on Continental Gold’s flagship Buriticá mine development project, in Colombia. The celebration ceremony was held at the company’s workshop in Tasmania, Australia.

Located approximately two-hours northwest of Medellin, Colombia’s second largest city, the Buriticá project is one of the world’s biggest undeveloped high-grade gold projects, encompassing an area of 74,164 hectares in the Antioquia Department. It is Colombia’s first modern underground mine and was designated as a Project of National Strategic Interest (PINES) by the Colombian government, in November 2015.

After extensive research and analysis, INCIMMET selected TERRATEC to be the raise boring machine provider to support its operations. The contractor selected TERRATEC as its products deliver the best overall quality, technology specifications, competitive pricing, financing and delivery time to market.

Manufactured at TERRATEC’s workshop in Tasmania, the TR2000 RBM is a highly robust piece of equipment, designed for ease of operation and maintenance, providing a high level of reliability. The unit it is designed to “comfortably” execute raises of up to 500 m at 2.4-m diameter and a larger ones of 4.1-m diameter (of shorter depths).

It has a maximum pilot drilling torque of 42,000 Nm, reaming torque of up to 209,000 Nm and breakout to 236,000 Nm. The maximum down thrust force is 665 kN with up thrust being 4,150 kN. The total installed power on the machine is 360 kW.

At the end of last year, TERRATEC marked the opening of a new office in Lima, Peru, to support its continued growth in the Central and South American Raise Boring Machine (RBM) market. The new office is focused on new machine sales, as well as the ongoing servicing and maintenance of a number of existing units working throughout the region.

“TERRATEC’s units are in great demand due to the simplicity of their design, which ensures robust performance underground and very high mechanical availability rates,” says John Alejos, TERRATEC’s Regional Director of Operations (Raise Boring). “Now, Colombia’s first modern underground mine will also get to benefit from the reliability and performance of these durable machines.”

TERRATEC has numerous RBMs currently working along the American continent in Canada, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. These include the company’s range of RBMs, down-reaming drills and box holing rigs, as well as combination of those in the form of universal boring machines, all of which have been recognized for their innovative high-performance design.

TERRATEC’s experienced Engineering and Field Service Team can assist buyers from the planning stage, including custom design specifications, assembly and operation of RBMs on site, and lifetime servicing and maintenance support.

