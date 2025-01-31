TERRATEC Open TBM Ready Fresh Water Tunnel Project in India

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC announced that its 3.2-m diameter Open Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is ready to commence work on the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Fresh Water Tunnel Project in Mumbai, India. This extensive project involves the construction of a 6.7-km long treated water tunnel.

The TERRATEC 3.2-m Diameter Open TBM, to be operated by contractor Patel Engineering, will play a pivotal role in this ambitious initiative. The project includes the design and construction of the tunnel, connecting Sai Village to Vindhane Village, alongside surveying, designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a micro irrigation system beneath the Tumkur Branch Canal.

The TBM is engineered to perform effectively in the varied geology along the project alignment. Its modular design allows for launch and retrieval via shafts or potential disassembly within the tunnel. The cutterhead, equipped with 15-in. heavy-duty back-loading disc cutters, and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) controlled electric motors, enables the it to achieve rotational speeds exceeding 10 rpm with optimal torque.

To ensure safe tunnelling through all sections of the alignment, the machine is outfitted with efficient ground-supporting equipment, including a fixed probe drilling unit, two rock bolting drills, and a steel arches erector.

The TBM operation will be supported at all times by TERRATEC’s experienced Field Service staff, ensuring quality after-sales support for optimum performance and successful project completion.

TERRATEC’s continuing success on projects such as Phase III of the Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, Pune Metro, Kanpur Metro, Ahmadabad Metro, Mumbai Metro, and the Amar Mahal Water Tunnel project is a result of tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares, and highly skilled specialized TBM support throughout tunneling operations.

