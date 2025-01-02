TERRATEC EPBM Achieves Final Breakthrough on Agra Metro Project

By TBM Staff

TERRATEC, a global leader of tunnel boring machine (TBM) technology, celebrated a significant milestone on the India’s Agra Metro project. The 6.61-m diameter Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (EPBM) S115 has completed its final breakthrough on a 2.2-km up-line tunnel section. The breakthrough event in November was attended by representatives from Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Sam India Consortium and Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC).

Originally employed as a 7.51-m diameter Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (EPBM) for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System Project spanning 82km to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, TBM S115 has been refurbished and converted into a 6.61-m diameter EPBM TBM. It now plays a crucial role in constructing a 2.2-km up-line tunnel from RBS College Ramp to Agra College Interchange Station. TBM S115 has been successfully re-engineered for the Agra project, where it tackles challenging clayey silt, sandy silt, and silty sand conditions, completing the 1,942-m drive in under a year.

The project utilizes TERRATEC’s comprehensive solution, encompassing 275-mm thick x 1,400-mm long reinforced concrete Universal-style pre-cast lining rings, efficient muck removal via rolling stock, and three 45t battery locomotives, further demonstrating TERRATEC’s commitment to integrated project delivery.

The Agra Metro Phase 1 project encompasses a 14.25-km Line-1 route from Sikandra to Taj East Gate. This milestone marks S115’s third successful completion and contributes to the seventh breakthrough on the Agra Metro Line-1’s underground section, outside the operational Priority Corridor, between RBS Ramp and Mankameshwar Mandir Station. TBM S115 will be later redeployed for Jaipur Metro project.

TERRATEC’s continuing success on projects such as Phase III of the Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, Pune Metro, Kanpur Metro, Ahmadabad Metro, Mumbai Metro and Amar Mahal Water Tunnel project is a result of tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares and highly-skilled specialized TBM support throughout tunnelling operations.