The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show to Bestow Industry Award and Honors

The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show will convene in Orlando, Florida, March 28-31 at the Orange County Convention Center — offering in-person and virtual offerings to bring the trenchless industry to you. Beyond the high-quality technical program and exhibit hall, the 2021 conference features several awards, honoring the best and brightest working in the trenchless industry.

After a year’s absence due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the No-Dig Show returns with its exhibitor showcase and educational training—delivering the suppliers, knowledge, and networking that attendees have come to expect from this NASTT signature event. With safety and health protocols in place, your experience will be safe and worry-free.

The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show – owned by the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) and planned with the help of Benjamin Media Inc. – brings together underground infrastructure professionals including public works employees, contractors, engineers, utility owners, damage prevention experts and industrial facility personnel.

Throughout the conference, industry professionals will be honored for their contributions including:

NASTT Volunteer of the Year

Edward Alan Amber, P.E. | Owner, AM Trenchless

Trenchless Technology Magazine Awards

Trenchless Technology Person of the Year: Lester Bradshaw Jr.

2020 Trenchless Technology Project of the Year – New Installation: Bakken Missouri River Crossing

2020 Trenchless Technology Project of the Year – Rehab: Guam Northern Interceptor Sewer Rehabilitation

NASTT Chair Award for Distinguished Service

John C. Matthews, Ph.D. | Director, Trenchless Technology Center & Associate Professor, Louisiana Tech University

NASTT Hall of Fame Class of 2020

James S. Barbera, Founder, Barbco (awarded posthumously)

Tom Marti, Vice President, Engineering & Technology, Underground Solutions Inc., Part of Aegion Corp.

Lynn Osborn, Retired, Insituform Technologies

Ralston Young Trenchless Achievement Award

Patrick Moskwa, P.Eng., Project Engineer, Robinson Consultants

2021 NASTT No-Dig Show Program Committee Chair Award

John C. Matthews, Ph.D. | Director, Trenchless Technology Center & Associate Professor, Louisiana Tech University

The Abbott Innovative Products & Services Awards for Rehabilitation & New Installation will be announced on March 30 at the Celebration Reception, along with the NASTT Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees.

Attendees of the NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show can expect that all safety, medical, sanitation, and distancing response measures will be deployed in conjunction with current guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), State and Local authorities. A special thanks goes to Orlando Health for working with the NASTT No-Dig Show to create and approve its Health and Safety Plan.

New this year is an on-demand option for trenchless professionals who are unable to attend in person. This option offers attendees unlimited access from April 1-June 30 to all 150-plus recorded technical presentations and the ability to network with each other while learning more about each of our exhibitors through a virtual exhibit showcase. On-demand attendees can register for the show’s New Installation track, Rehabilitation track or attend the full conference.

For more information on all onsite and virtual registration options, visit nodigshow.com.