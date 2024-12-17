Gateway’s Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project Passes 50% Completion Mark

By TBM Staff

Tonnelle Avenue project, Feb. 2024. Image: Gateway Development Commission

The Gateway Development Commission (GDC) announced at its Board meeting Dec. 12 that the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project is more than 50 percent complete. The project reached its halfway point both on schedule and on budget, and is expected to conclude in 2025. A timelapse video highlighting this milestone can be viewed here.

GDC broke ground on the Tonnelle Avenue Project in late 2023. This early works component of the

Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP) is essential because it will create an access point for launching the

Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) that will dig the underground portion on the New Jersey side of the

new tunnel in 2026.

The Tonnelle Avenue Project is creating 420 jobs and generating $86 million in economic output. In

total, construction of the Hudson Tunnel Project is projected to create 95,000 jobs and generate

$19.6 billion in economic activity.

In a joint statement, Alicia Glen, New York GDC Commissioner and Co-Chair, Balpreet GrewalVirk, New Jersey GDC Commissioner and Co-Chair, and Tony Coscia, GDC Amtrak Commissioner and Vice Chair, said, “The Tonnelle Avenue Project is a foundational element of the HTP. It will unlock the portal to the Palisades that will enable tunnel boring to begin and provide the main staging area that will be used for tunnel boring and surface alignment work in New Jersey. Reaching the halfway point of this critical project in just one year demonstrates our team’s expertise and our commitment to delivering the most urgent infrastructure project in the nation as quickly as possible.”

Naik Consulting Group, P.C. is providing expert professional construction management and related technical services for the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge and Utility Relocation Project, while Conti Civil LLC is responsible for construction of the project.

