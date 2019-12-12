Trelleborg Expands Production Facility in China

The expansion of production capacity at Trelleborg’s Qingdao plant follows the signing of a cooperation agreement with China Communications Construction Company and Guangzhou Salvage. This will see Trelleborg’s facilities in RiddeLeading global supplier of immersed tunnel sealing systems, Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, has announced that it is to begin producing its Gina Gasket locally for the Chinese market, following the addition of a new manufacturing line at its manufacturing facility in Qingdao.

rkerk in the Netherlands and Qingdao supply Gina Gaskets to various landmark projects including the ShenZhong Link project in Guangdong Province, which once completed will be the largest and widest immersed tunnel in the world. Trelleborg’s Gina Gaskets are vital components of the construction and will be used between the sectional elements of the ShenZhong Link’s immersed tunnel. The gaskets prevent water ingress due to external water pressure, geological sedimentation and structure displacement.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, said: “The Qingdao facility has long supported the operation’s commitment to developing innovative, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability. Therefore, we are delighted to launch the new Gina Gasket manufacturing line.

“China is home to some of the largest and most demanding, and in some cases increasingly complex, infrastructure projects across the globe. As such, expanding production capacity in Qingdao ensures that we’re well placed to meet customer needs across the region with feet on the ground, local support and superior turnaround times – often imperative for high-stakes projects.

“Our Gina Gaskets have historically been designed and engineered at our Ridderkerk facility. Now with the capability to produce these solutions in Qingdao, water management projects across China can benefit from our long-standing Dutch heritage, unrivaled knowledge and engineering expertise.”

Trelleborg’s Ridderkerk premises has designed and supplied tunnel sealing systems to projects across China for the last 15 years and to almost all immersed tunnel projects across the globe for over 60 years. Moving forward, the company’s Qingdao facility will service the Chinese market, with Ridderkerk continuing to supply to other parts of the world.

The new manufacturing line at Qingdao will be officially launched at a ceremony held at the facility (December 14). During the ceremony, leaders and experts from projects involving the Gina Gasket will witness the production of the facility’s first-ever Gina Gasket.

Trelleborg’s Qingdao-based facility also supports the operation’s marine fender, marine technology and infrastructure product areas across Chinese markets.

To find out more about Trelleborg’s tunnel sealing systems, click here.

RELATED: Trelleborg to Supply the World’s Widest Immersed Tunnel