Trelleborg to Supply the World’s Widest Immersed Tunnel

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has signed a contract with CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co. Ltd., one of China’s largest infrastructure construction services institutions, for the supply of its industry leading tunnel sealing solutions to China’s ShenZhong Link.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The link, which connects Shenzhen and Zhongshan, is 24 km in length and consists of two artificial islands, two bridges and a two-way, eight-lane tunnel that has a width of up to 46 m, making it the largest and widest immersed tunnel in the world upon completion in 2024.

Richard Hepworth, President at Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, says: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the ShenZhong Link, yet another high-profile infrastructure project, central to China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), and look forward to yet again working closely with CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering Co. Ltd. The award of this contract is testament to our unrivaled industry expertise and undisputed reputation as a world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced, high-performance tunnel sealing solutions.”

Trelleborg will supply its Gina gaskets and Omega seals, which are to be used between the sectional elements of the ShenZhong Link’s immersed tunnel to prevent water ingress due to external water pressure.

Zhang Wensen, Project manager at CCCC, says: “Following the success of our partnership for the construction of the Hong Kong Zhuhai Macau Bridge, we had no hesitation in turning to Trelleborg once again. Trelleborg’s unrivaled engineering expertise ensured that the company was a natural choice to supply the project. We look forward to further strengthening our existing relationship.”

Zhong Huihong, Vice Director at ShenZhong Link Administration Center, says: “I’m delighted that we are able to cooperate with Trelleborg for yet another ground-breaking project, such as The ShenZhong Link, which will prove extremely valuable to the future of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Trelleborg is the leading global supplier of tunnel seals and so we are convinced that once complete, the ShenZhong Link will be undoubtedly one the world’s finest infrastructure projects.“

Trelleborg’s Gina gasket consists of different unique ingredients for optimized sealing performance. The Omega seal serves as the secondary, safety seal that can withstand extreme movements. It is designed with two cross-weaved reinforcement layers made of nylon for durability and strength. The combination of the two seals enables the transfer of hydrostatic loads and movements between the tunnel ends, caused by soil settlement, creep of concrete, temperature effects and earthquakes.

For more information on Trelleborg’s sealing systems for tunnels, click here.

RELATED: Officials Celebrate Opening of Elizabeth River Tunnels P3 Project