Trelleborg Supplies Sealing Systems for Large Immersed Tunnel in Iraq

By TBM Staff

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure partners with Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C) based in South Korea to deliver a comprehensive range of customized sealing systems for the Khor Al Zubair Immersed Tunnel project – a major undertaking that stands as the largest immersed tunnel currently being constructed in the Middle East.

The collaboration with Daewoo E&C represents a significant milestone for Trelleborg, enabling the company to play a vital role in the advancement of Iraq’s transportation infrastructure. Trelleborg’s portfolio of sealing systems for this project includes the field-proven Gina gasket and Omega seals, including the new W29U-I Waterstop series with a new double flexible injection system.

Upon its completion, this immersed tunnel at Khor Al-Zubair Port in Basra, Iraq will stretch 2.5 kilometers long and feature six lanes, as well as a dedicated emergency lane. The tunnel is an integral part of the larger Al Faw Grand Port project in Southern Iraq, a project that includes the construction of one of the world’s largest container terminals. Overall, the project is anticipated to facilitate seamless transportation and bolster economic growth in the region.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, says, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Daewoo E&C for this groundbreaking project in Iraq. There is no doubt that this monumental project holds immense promise and will lay the groundwork for the nation’s continued growth. Throughout Trelleborg’s history, we have actively contributed to infrastructure projects that have not only spurred sustainable economies but also brought about positive change. We are proud to remain committed to this path, as we understand the profound impact such initiatives can have on society and the environment.”

Under the agreement, 10 Gina gaskets and 10 Omega seals will be supplied for the permanent immersion joints that connect the tunnel elements. Trelleborg’s Gina gaskets and Omega seals will play a crucial role in connecting 10 concrete elements, each with a length of approximately 126 meters. The component supply began in 2022 and is currently underway with final deliveries scheduled for end of 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Jinwoo Kim, Project Manager, Daewoo Engineering & Construction, said, “Given Trelleborg’s extensive expertise in delivering sealing systems for critical projects across the globe, this partnership was a natural fit. Their team of highly skilled specialists has added immense value to our project, ensuring that the project is executed smoothly.”

Designed to last for over 120 years, Trelleborg’s seals are built with longevity in mind and backed by rigorous third-party verification. The Gina gasket and Omega seal effectively prevent water ingress caused by external water pressure. These components provide a completely watertight solution, ensuring that the tunnel stays intact and is well protected against potential water leakage. They handle the intense transfer of hydrostatic loads and movements between tunnel ends caused by environmental pressures such as seismic activity, soil settlement, and temperature effects.

For more information about Trelleborg’s sealing systems for immersed tunnels, click here.