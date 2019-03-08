Tunnel Update – February 2019

Three times per year, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine recaps the status of major tunneling projects underway in the United States and Canada. Below is the Tunnel Update that appeared in the February 2019 issue of the print edition.

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Regional Connector Transit Project

Regional Connector Constructors (Skanska-Traylor JV)

The Regional Connector Project is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles in a congested urban environment which provides numerous challenges and requires coordination with multiple third parties. The Regional Connector Project will connect three operating rails systems, the Metro Blue and Expo Lines on the West and the Gold Line on the East. When complete, transit riders will no longer need multiple transfers and can travel north-south and east-west on the same system.

The tunneling portion of the $1.75 billion Regional Connector Transit Project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority involves 5795 feet of twin tunnels with an excavated diameter of 21 ft. NTP was issued July 7, 2014 with a forecast completion date of December 2021. The ground conditions range from alluvium soils to clayey siltstone of the Fernando formation, with the potential for methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, and boulders. The groundwater table is generally above the tunnel alignment. Pressure balance tunneling utilizing an EPB TBM was required, along with precast concrete segments with double gaskets as the tunnel lining system. The tunnel depth (cover) ranges from 25 ft. to approximately 120 ft and crosses below the existing Metro Red Line heavy rail tunnels with less than 7 ft of clearance. The Regional Connector includes approximately 2,100 ft of cut-and-cover and retained cut guideway, a 300 ft crossover cavern excavated by Sequential Excavation Method (SEM) techniques, and three cut-and-cover subway stations. The bored tunnels were excavated by one TBM concurrently with the construction of the three stations, requiring coordination between the cut-and-cover operations and TBM tunnel excavation.

As of September 2018, construction progress includes:

The bored tunnels were completed in January 2018, and the TBM has been demobilized. The three cross passages have been excavated and the concrete lining installed. Invert concrete and walkways in the tunnels are underway.

The Little Tokyo/Arts District Station has been fully excavated and construction of final inverts and sumps are on-going.

The excavation and bracing for the 90-foot-deep Historic Broadway Station has been completed and the construction of the station walls has started.

The SEM cavern, located next to the Historic Broadway Station, is a 300’ long x 58’ wide and 36’ high cavern and will be used to provide a future cross over for Metro Operations. The excavation for the cavern was broken into three drifts staggered by 60’ and the left drift started excavation on May 30, 2018. The excavation of the left drift took 5 months and was completed on October 22, 2018, with the right drift starting on July 7, 2018 and was finishing on December 6, 2018. The center drift is currently being excavated and is roughly 75% complete and scheduled to be fully excavated by February 2019. Once the SEM cavern is fully excavated the HDPE gas/water proofing and final concrete liner will be installed.

The Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill Station is in the concrete stage with wall and concourse slab construction underway.

The Flower Street cut and cover tunnel progress continues. Street decking is complete while excavation and bracing are about 80% complete, moving north to south. In the northern area HDPE gas/water proofing has started. The Flower Street tunnel will tie into the existing 7th Street/Metro

Center Station in the summer of 2019.

The overall project is progressing on schedule and is anticipating to start the tie in to the existing Metro Gold Line mid-2020.

The Regional Connector is a Design/Build Project. The final design is approximately 99% complete, and the construction is approximately 51% complete, as of September 2018.

Other parties affiliated with the project – Tunnel Designer for the Contractor: Mott McDonald; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenkecht. Preliminary design was completed by CPJV (AECOM/ WSP), which is also performing design services during construction, and Metro’s Construction Management Consultant is Arcadis.

Key Project Personnel – Metro Project Executives: Gary Baker, Project Manager; Michael Harrington, Engineering Manager; Mat Antonelli, Construction Manager; Metro Design Consultants: (AECOM/WSP), Bill Hansmire, Tunnel Design Manger; Metro Construction Manger Consultants: (Arcadis), Dominic Cerulli, Resident Engineer; Contractor Project Executives (Regional Connector Contractors RCC): (Skanska) Mike Aparicio, Mike Smithson, Greg Zweip; (Traylor) John McDonald, Richard McLane, Christophe Bragard.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Project – Section 1

Skanska/Traylor/Shea JV

The Westside Purple Line Extension Project is a 9-mile long project that consists of three sections that are being planned to be built and opened for revenue service before the end of the next decade. Section 1 is a 3.92-mile long subway alignment with three stations that is being constructed under Wilshire Boulevard in gassy ground and tar sands with prehistoric fossil deposits utilizing the design-build delivery method. NTP for the $1.636 million design-build contract was issued on Jan. 12, 2015. Tunneling operations are planned to begin in October 2018. The tunneling operations will be staged through the shoring box of the Wilshire/La Brea Station excavation. The Revenue Service Date per the Full Funding Grant Agreement is Oct. 31, 2024.

The scope of work includes 17,900 ft of twin-bore tunnel: Reach 1 is 9,600 lf between Wilshire/La Brea Station and Wilshire/Western TBM retrieval shaft; Reach 2 is 4,400 lf between Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax Stations; and Reach 3 is 3,300 lf between Wilshire/ Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega Stations. There is also 600 lf of tail track to the west of Wilshire/ La Cienega Station where the TBMs will be buried. The tunnel is 18-ft, 10-in. inside diameter with 12-in. thick precast concrete lining. Depth varies from 40 ft and 100 ft. The alignment includes three stations and the western retrieval shaft and 23 cross passages. Tunnels are planned to be mined by two Herrenknecht EPBMs. Cross-passages are planned to be mined by the sequential excavation method using variety of localized ground support systems. Anticipated ground conditions include: Soft ground consisting of Pleistocene-age (San-Pedro) and Pliocene-age (Fernando) formations; Some alluvium deposits and artificial fill areas above the tunnel; Tar sands comprise almost 25% of tunnel alignment; Expected water table up to 90 lf above tunnel crown; Presence of methane (CH4) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gases (tunnels are deemed “gassy” by OSHA). The project is 35% complete. Production of tunnel precast concrete liners began completed in August 2018. TBM manufacturer Herrenknecht has completed the EPBM design and has delivered the TBMs.. Jet grouting of cross-passages is complete. TBM assembly started in July 2018, and began in October. TBM tunneling is expected to progress through July 2020.

Tunnel Designer: PTG/CH2M (for STS JV); Construction Manager: WEST JV (Stantec/Jacobs Engineering/AECOM); Major Subcontractors – TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Precast: Traylor precast; Support of Excavation/piles: Condon Johnson; Jet Grouting: Malcolm Drilling; Geotechnical instrumentation: Group Delta; Gas Geotech: Golder; Dewatering: Moretrench; Standpipe: Link Nielsen.

Key Project Personnel: James Cohen, Executive Officer, Program Management LACMTA; Ashok Kothari, Project Director, WSP; (Skanska) Mike Aparicio, Mike Smithson; (Traylor) John McDonald, Richard McLane; (Shea) Jim Marquart, Jim Honeycutt.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Project – Section 2

Tutor Perini-O&G

The Westside Purple Line Extension Project is a 9-mile long project that consists of three sections that are being planned to be built and opened for revenue service before the end of the next decade. Section 2 is a $1.37 billion project that involves extends the line 2.6 miles, including stations at Wilshire/Rodeo in downtown Beverly Hills and a station in the heart of Century City. Completion of the second subway section is anticipated no later than 2026 per a funding agreement with the Federal Transit Administration.

An official ground-breaking ceremony was held Feb. 23 to commemorate the start of the project. Major construction was slated to begin in spring 2018 around the launch area at the planned Century City/Constellation Station. Major work at the planned Wilshire/Rodeo Station in Beverly Hills was expected to begin late 2018 or early 2019.

Metro is inviting LA County students from kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in a contest to name the TBMs.

Redwood City

SVCW Gravity Pipeline Project

Barnard Bessac Joint Venture

This is a two-stage, $214 million project for Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW). The first stage (design) was awarded on Oct. 5, 2017, and the second stage (construction) was awarded on Nov. 8, 2018. Final completion is expected in October 2022.

The project involves 17,560 ft of tunnel split into two drives of 5,260 and 12,300 lf. The tunnel is 13.5 ft ID, 16.2 ft bored diameter by new EPB TBM manufactured by Herrenknecht. The depth reaches 23 m at its lowest point. There is 1 temporary launching shaft, 58 ft ID made of slurry wall, and 2 permanent shafts as inlets made of fiberglass or polymer concrete lining.

Ground conditions include firm and compacted clay with occasional silty sand lenses (in connection to the San Francisco water bay). The double-pass lining includes a concrete lining installed by TBM, followed by an 11-ft ID fiberglass pipe installed after tunnel excavation.

The design has reached 60% with construction just in the beginning phases. The schedule is as follows: Start launch shaft construction: January 2019; Start TBM excavation: September 2019; End of tunnel excavation: October 2021; End of FRPM pipe installation and grouting: May 2022.

The project is one of the first tunnel projects in the United States to use a progressive design-build contract (development of the design conjointly with the owner, continuous cost estimation of the construction during design development, risk sharing). Crews will use a continuous conveyor for TBM spoil muck out, which is an unusual arrangement for such a small diameter tunnel with multiple 800 ft curves. It will also be the largest FRPM pipe installation in tunnel in North America.

Contractor: Barnard Bessac Joint Venture (PM: Jack Sucilsky, DPM: Oliver Robert); Designer: ARUP (EOR: Jon Hurt, PM: Nik Sokol, tunnel designer: Luis Piek); Construction Manager: Tanner Pacific (PM: Mike Jaeger, DPM: Bruce Burnworth); Owner technical Advisor: Kennedy Jenks; Launch shaft contractor: Malcom; TBM manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Conveyor supplier: H&E logistic; Precast segment supplier: Traylor Shea JV.

CONNECTICUT

Wethersfield

Goff Brook Overflow Closure

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw is currently constructing a 60-in. microtunneling/conventional TBM project in Wethersfield for 30- and 48-in. FRP sanitary sewer installations. The fourth (152 ft) and fifth (450 ft) tunnels were recently completed behind a Herrenknecht AVN 1200, following the completion of two prior microtunnels (420 and 855 ft). The first tunnel (650 ft) was installed by an Akkerman WM480. An additional drive of 48-in. RCP has been recently added to the project by change order, and mining has recently started on this final crossing. This newly added 510-ft drive will be installed on an 1,168-ft radius curve. Ground conditions for microtunneling operations have predominantly been siltstone, with occasional decomposed rock and dense alluvium. The project members include the Metropolitan District Commission (Owner), Jacobs (Engineer) and Baltazar Contractors Inc. (General Contractor), with Bradshaw Construction performing as tunneling subcontractor. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Washington

Northeast Boundary Tunnel

Salini Impregilo Healy

This is a combined sewer overflow (CSO) tunnel 26,737 ft long with a 23-ft finished diameter (26-ft, 3-in. excavated diameter). The tunnel is being driven using an EPB TBM in heavy clay and water bearing clayey sands at water pressures up to 3 bar. The $579.9 million project for DC Water includes construction of seven slurry wall shafts up to 130 ft deep in a dense urban environment. Ground freezing was used at two shafts to connect shaft to tunnel. Jet grouting was used at other shafts to connect shaft to tunnel. Extensive instrumentation is being used to track performance of the TBM with regards to settlement.

The TBM launched on Aug. 17 from the CSO-019N shaft. Crews have started shaft slurry wall construction at two shafts and are starting to mobilize for the third shaft. Construction of East Side 48-in. Force Main diversion is underway to allow extraction of steel piles that penetrate to tunnel horizon.

The Northeast Boundary Tunnel is part of a $2.7 billion program by DC Water to mitigate CSO discharges into the Anacostia and Potomac Rivers and bring flood relief to northeastern Washington, D.C. The tunnel is a challenging alignment with 15 curves, shaft entry and exit, and only one shaft online in 26,737 ft to check alignment. TBM muck removal is being done by conveyor belt in the tunnel and by a 17 cubic yard clamshell at the shaft. The tunnel and all associated structures have a 100-year design life. The work environment for the shaft construction along Rhode Island Avenue is challenging with small shaft sites combined with urban residential neighborhoods and a high traffic corridor. DC Water and SIH are making extensive community outreach efforts. The tunnel and all shaft support are designed by SIH while the remaining permanent structures are designed by DC Water.

Parties Affiliated with the Project: Designer: Brierley Associates; TBM Supplier: Herrenknecht; Slurry Walls, Jet Grout, Secant Piles, Solider Piles: Treviicos; Segmental Tunnel Liner Supplier: ConSeg JV; Muck Hauling: Bulldog Construction; Instrumentation: Entech; Traffic Engineering and Instrumentation Installation: EBA; Construction Manager: EPC Consultants; DC Clean Rivers Program Manager: McMillan Jacobs and Greeley & Hansen.

Project Personnel: Project Manager: Shane Yanagisawa; Deputy Project Manager: Daniele Nebbia; Construction Manager: Flaviano Solesin; Safety Manager: Gerry Stiles; QC/QA Manager: Rick Munzer; Engineering Manager: Pietro Banov; Business Manager: Stefano Cadoni; Plant & Equipment Manager: Alessandro Feliziani; Design Manager: Pietro Banov; Brierley Associates Design Manager: Jeremiah Jezerski; Resident Engineer: Scott Shylanski. Information: John Kennedy, Sr. V.P., 702-524-0438 .

ILLINOIS

McCook

McCook Reservoir Des Plaines Inflow Tunnel

Walsh Construction

This $107.7 million project for the Metropolitan Water Resources District (MWRD) includes approximately 5,800 ft of 20-ft ID tunnel with two shafts (one permanent and one for construction to be abandoned at completion of work). Entire tunnel is in dolomite limestone and is being constructed via drill-and-blast methods. Tunneling is nearing completion and lining has begun.

The tunnel has two live connections, one on each end. On one end it will connect to the terminus of MWRD’s existing Des Plaines Tunnel system and on the other it will connect to the live McCook Reservoir, which was placed in service in December 2017. MWRD cannot shut down either the tunnel or the reservoir to accommodate the connections so all work will be heavily weather dependent.

NTP was issued on July 9, 2016. Completion is scheduled by Jan. 23, 2020.

The designer is Black & Veatch.

Key Project Personnel – MWRD: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Carmen Scalise, Patrick Jensen. Walsh: Brian Fidoruk, Nick Simmons. B&V: Mark White, Cary Hirner.

INDIANA

Indianapolis

White River Tunnel, Lower Pogues Run Tunnel

Shea-Kiewit JV

The White River Tunnel is a 30,600-ft, 20-ft, 2-in diameter bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining (approximately 250 ft deep). There are two bifurcations in the final alignment and seven CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The Lower Pogues Run Tunnel is a 10,200-ft, 20-ft, 2-in bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining, which bifurcates from the White River Tunnel alignment, and includes two CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The work is for Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy project, which is a CSO reduction program including six deep rock tunnels totaling over 28 miles.

Mining commenced in September 2016 from a 35-ft diameter shaft that was previously constructed as the retrieval shaft for the Deep Rock Tunnel Connector alignment. After successfully mining the Lower Pogues Run tunnel, the TBM was backed up and successfully relaunched within the White River Tunnel. Mining is complete in the 9,850-ft WR-06A spur, and as of January 2019, mining of the White River Tunnel alignment has extended a total of approximately 23,000 ft. The TBM is expected to hole through at the White River Tunnel Retrieval Shaft in early March 2019. Based on the terms of a federal consent decree, the White River and Lower Pogues Run tunnels must be operational by the end of 2021.

Key Project Personnel – Construction PM: Christian Heinz, P.E.; Assistant Project Manager/ Project Engineer: Percy Townsend; Safety Manager: Kyle Shickles; Equipment Superintendent: Keith Walter; Field Engineers: Eric Haacke, Zack Heinrich, Kendall Gadd, Chris Monahan, Max Engen.

Inspection PM: Sam Cain, P.E. (AECOM)

Owner: Citizens Energy Group – Manager of Construction: Mike Miller, P.E.; Supervisor Special Projects: Tim Shutters; Construction Supervisor: John Morgan.

MARYLAND

Baltimore

Camden Street Drain Replacement

radshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw finished work on a project in a high-profile area of downtown Baltimore as the tunnel contractor working with Clark Construction’s design-build team. An existing storm drain is currently located in the invert of the CSX Transportation Howard Street Tunnel and is the cause of frequent flooding. This project replaces that 48-in. storm with a larger, deeper siphon drain that will eliminate the flooding and eventually allow for CSX to increase the size of the existing tunnel to gain freight capacity through the area. A total of three tunnels were mined out of a 55-ft deep shaft at the intersection of Camden Street and Howard Street, in the shadow of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

From the 26-ft diameter shaft, three tunnels were completed, all starting at different elevations. The first is the Upper Adit Tunnel, 32 ft of 66-in. liner plate, hand-mined tunnel for a 48-in. FRP storm drain. The Upper Adit connects to the existing storm drain being replaced, bring those flows back to the Camden Street Shaft.

The second tunnel is 68 ft of 48-in. liner plate, hand-mined tunnel for 18-in. PVC pipe, which will ultimately serve as the drain for the Howard Street Tunnel. A reinforced concrete intake structure was poured into place at the far end of the tunnel, which will ultimately be exposed from inside the CSX Transportation Howard Street Tunnel. The Lower Tunnel consisted of a two-pass microtunnel of 73.5-in. steel casing for a 60-in. FRP storm drain. The tunnel spanned 122 ft under Howard Street which finished at the footing of the Convention Center and will be the siphon that reconnects to the existing storm network. The subsurface conditions consisted of poorly graded sand with silt and gravel, which required extensive grouting prior to tunnel excavation.

Information: Todd Brown, Project Manager; tbrown@bradshawcc.com.

Germantown

Father Hurley Boulevard – Emergency Repair

Turn-Key Tunneling

Following the collapse of a major thoroughfare just outside of Gaithersburg, Turn-Key Tunneling was contracted to install a new 84-in. bare steel casing a total of 181 lf as a host liner. The new steel liner was installed using traditional hand-tunneling techniques and a modified jacking rig. The casing provided the needed support for a 60-in. RCP carrier pipe to be installed to act the final stormwater conveyance. Mixed-faced conditions, along with the minute tolerance between the casing and carrier, slowed progress throughout the drive. Turn-Key employed 24-hour operations to recoup valuable lost time so that minimal impact was felt on the overall construction schedule. The casing has been driven, the carrier pipe installed and grouted and the project has been completed.

Montgomery County/Prince

George’s County Purple Line Light Rail Project

Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP)

The Purple Line is a 16.2-mile light rail transit line extending from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. It is being delivered via a $5.6 billion P3 contract that includes a $2.1 billion design-build construction contract. The line connects major activity centers located inside the heavily congested Capital Beltway, and will provide direct connections to four branches of the WMATA Metrorail system (both branches of the Red Line at Bethesda and Silver Spring, the Green Line at College Park, and the Orange Line at New Carrollton), as well as all three MARC commuter rail lines (linking Washington, Baltimore, and Frederick, Maryland) and Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. NTP was received on June 17, 2016. The revenue Service Availability (RSA) date is March 11, 2022.

The scope of work includes a twin-track light rail system operating mainly at grade in dedicated or exclusive lanes and 21 stations. The route includes 0.7 miles of elevated guideway and 1,020 lf of tunnel excavated by SEM. There is also a shaft and cavern to be constructed in bedrock in Bethesda that will serve as interface between the future Purple Line and the existing underground WMATA station. Top heading excavation for the SEM Tunnel was completed on December 19, 2018. Excavation of the bench began after New Year’s and about 10% is completed.

The ground conditions at tunnel horizon encompass mixed face conditions varying from slightly weathered metamorphic rock to completely decomposed rock known as saprolite. Most of the tunnel runs below the groundwater table.

Design-Build Contractor: Purple Line Transit Constructors (PLTC), an LLC comprised of Fluor, Lane, and Traylor Bros. Tunnel Designer: Mott MacDonald.

Project Personnel – MTA Project Director: William Parks; Concessionaire’s Project Manager: Fred Craig; PLTC: Project Manager Scott Risley; Construction Manager: Ken Prince; Underground Construction Manager: Jean-Marc Wehrli.

MISSOURI

St. Joseph

Black Snake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project – Tunnel Package

Super Excavators Inc.

This $26.9 million project for the City of St. Joseph, Department of Public Works consists of the construction of 90-in. diameter, concrete precast segment lined 6,648-ft long tunnel, 37-ft diameter baffle drop shaft, 48 ft of near surface reinforced concrete box culvert, 2-ft diameter vent shaft, 181 ft of 90-in. diameter open-cut steel pipe installation, 125 ft of 90-in. jacked steel pipe, an energy dissipation structure, site restoration, and performance of other associated works.

The TBM is now 100% launched and 221 segment rings have been installed which is equivalent to 884 lf. 95% of all the segments have been delivered to the project site from CSI (Concrete Systems Inc.). The work is completed at the energy dissipation structure which was critical to Milestone 1 on the project. This work was completed two months ahead of schedule. The drop shaft excavation (receiving shaft) is 100% completed. This is a 44-ft ID secant shaft with a depth of 60 vf. The concrete subcontractor Enerfab is scheduled to begin the concrete work at the drop shaft February 2019.

This represents the first EPB machine provided by Lovsuns in the United States. The tunnel segments are being manufactured utilizing BarChip 54 synthetic fiber, another U.S. first. Notice to proceed was issued on July 17, 2017. Scheduled completion is October 2019.

Black & Vetch Corporation – Engineer; Lovsuns – TBM Manufacturer; CSI (Concrete Systems Inc.) – Segment Manufacturer; BarChip Inc. – Synthetic Fiber Manufacturer/Supplier ; Enerfab – Concrete Subcontractor.

Key Project Personnel: Mike Garbeth, Senior Project Manager; Gregg Rehak, Vice President.

St. Louis

Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel

SAK Construction

This $147.5 million project for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District includes construction of a 22,814-lf, 19-ft diameter concrete lined tunnel; 76 ft of 96-in. ID tunnel; 49 ft of 144-in. ID tunnel; 1,835 ft of 72-in. ID adit; 229 ft of 30-in. ID adit; excavation of three large diameter shafts for construction of a future pump station; five drop structures; 3,420 ft of 12- to 60-in. diameter sanitary sewers and appurtenances; four diversion structures; two junction chambers; and other associated work.

The project is on schedule to meet its September 2022, completion date. CM services are being provided by Black & Veatch.

St. Louis

Jefferson Barracks Tunnel

SAK Construction

This $64.2 million project for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District includes construction of a 17,800-ft long tunnel lined with a 7-ft diameter fiberglass pressure pipe and containing instrumentation conduits; an 88-ft diameter launch shaft and a 28-ft diameter recovery shaft; several tangential vortex-type and plunge type intake structures; and site work including construction of a major controlled fill.

The project is on schedule to meet its April 2020 completion date. CM services are being provided by Shannon & Wilson.

St. Louis

Maline Creek CSO Facility

SAK/Goodwin JV

This $84.3 million project for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District includes construction of a 40-ft diameter, 12.5 MGD submersible pump station; a 28-ft diameter x 2,700-ft long concrete lined cavern; a 580-ft long x 6-ft lined connecting tunnel; three deaeration chambers; three intake structures; a shallow connector sewer constructed by microtunneling; and 1,000 ft of 12- to 30-in. diameter near surface sewers.

The project is on schedule to meet its October 2020 completion date. CM services are being provided by Black & Veatch.

NEVADA

Las Vegas

Lake Mead Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3PS)

Barnard

In May 2015, Barnard entered into a $440 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract with the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) for the L3PS Project. As of December 2018 all of the underground excavation and construction has been completed. Additionally the steel bulkhead dome has been removed which now connects the Pumping Station to the previously constructed Intake No. 3 tunnel filling the underground forebay with water from Lake Mead.

Concurrent with the underground construction, the Above-ground Pumping Station work continues with the 108- to 144-in. Discharge piping installation, Valve Vaults fit-out, pumping station base slab construction, and Electrical/Maintenance Building construction. The project has also received and stored the 18 of 32-each, 3,150-plus horsepower submersible pumps capable of pumping 30 mgd. All work is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The underground work includes: 525-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Access Shaft; bulkhead to allow for future expansion; 80-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Riser Shaft to connect to existing Intake No. 3 connector tunnel; 33-ft wide x 36-ft high x 400-ft long horseshoe-shaped Forebay Cavern; Forebay Connector Tunnel; and 34 drilled 8-ft diameter x 500-ft deep pump well shafts with steel-lined 6-ft diameter casings. The Above-ground Pumping Station and accompanying appurtenances include: 32-each 30 mgd submersible pumps; valves and discharge header piping; surge tank, concrete valve vaults, electrical controls and starting equipment for the pumps; electrical control building; electrical feed from an onsite substation; and 5,550 lf of 144-in. discharge aqueducts for connecting the new pumping station to the existing water treatment plants.

Design Engineer: MW/Hill A Joint Venture; Construction Manager: Parsons Corp.

SNWA: Peter Jauch, Director of Engineering; Erika Moonin, Project Manager. Parsons: Kevin Ulrey, Construction Manager. MW/HILL: Ted Davis and Steve Hunt, Lead Engineers. Barnard: Operations Manager, Dan Schall; Project Manager, Jordan Hoover; Project Superintendent, Andy Granger; Underground Superintendent, Mike Gilbertson; Superintendents, Engineers, and Safety: Tracey Chambers, Tyler Askin, Marc MeieSalgado, Cody Cupp, Nick Bowerman, Alex Casilla, Jeff Porter, Klaus Herbert, Bill Kiehl, Joerg Moser, Jake Richardson, Aaron Rustan, Peter Turlington, Dan Heroux, Soctt Evans, Justin Zandt, John Doerr, Kyle Simmons, Mathew Jackson, and Shawn Tezak.

NORTH CAROLINA

Durham

Eno River Outfall

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw has been contracted to do the tunneling on a project in Durham. The project consists of a 260-lf microtunnel of 75.4-in. OD steel casing. Subsurface conditions are expected to range from silty sand to competent rock. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

Raleigh

Lower Walnut Creek

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw recently completed tunneling on a project in Raleigh consisting of a 460-lf microtunnel with 75.4-in. OD Hobas jacking pipe. Subsurface conditions were primarily silty sand and partially weathered rock. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

OHIO

Cleveland

Doan Valley Relief and Consolidation Sewer

Triad Engineering and Contracting Co.

This $13.5 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District includes 3,137 lf of 72-in. diameter sewer via trenchless methods (2,007 lf by conventional two-pass methods, 1,130 lf by microtunneling). Also included is 1,475 lf of 48-in. sewer by open-cut methods, three flow control structures, eight manholes, one cast-in-place manhole and modification of one regulator structure. Ground conditions vary from shale bedrock to clay till, sandy clay and some sand seams with water.

As of the end of December, three shafts are excavated, the microtunneling section is holed out. The remaining tunnel sections will start excavation in early February.

Project Personnel: NEORSD Construction Manager: Jim Jones; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Anthony Vitale; Tunnel Designer: AECOM: Dave Mast, P.E.; Triad – Project Manager: Philip Kassouf; Project Superintendent: Rick Chipka Jr.; Tunnel Superintendent/Engineer: Brad Kassouf. Assistant Project Engineer: Art Hanus.

Cleveland

East 140th Consolidation and Relief Sewer

Triad/McNally JV (Triad Engineering and Contracting Co; C&M McNally Underground Inc.)

This $69 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District comprises 14,000 lf of 60- to 84-in. tunnel, eight access shafts, 6,800 lf of 12- to 54-in. diameter consolidation and relief sewers, three detention basins, 12,000 ft of 12- to 54-in. storm sewers, regulator improvements, and junction chambers.

All tunnels are completed and lined. Junction chambers and connecting structure work is continuing. The outfall is nearly complete. Final completion is expected by August 2019.

Project Personnel – NEORSD Construction Manager: Jim Jones; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Scott Keith; Tunnel Designer: DLZ: Tom Hessler; JV Manager: Cliff Kassouf; Assistant JV Manager: John Teahen; Project Manager: Phil Kassouf; Equipment Manager: Rick Chipka; Tunnel Superintendent: James Lowery.

Cleveland

London Road Relief Sewer

Triad/McNally JV (Triad Engineering and Contracting Co; C&M McNally Underground Inc.)

Triad/McNally JV is building 10,700 lf of tunnel between 7 and 9.5-ft bored diameter for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. Also included in the $39.6 million project are six shafts, eight diversion structures, junctions and manholes, modifications to six regulators, and 870 lf of sewers by open-cut. Mobilization is completed. Three shafts are excavated. The first TBM launch will begin in January.

Project Personnel: NEORSD Construction Manager: Robert Auber; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Matthew Waite; Tunnel Designer: Rory Ball, Mott MacDonald; JV Manager: Cliff Kassouf; Assistant JV Manager: John Teahen; Project Manager: Philip Kassouf, P.E.; Tunnel Superintendent: James Lowery; Project Engineers: Matthew Bennett, Brad Kassouf.

Cleveland

Westerly Storage Tunnel

Jay Dee/Obayashi JV

This is a $135 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District that comprises 9,600 lf of 25-ft finished ID CSO tunnel completely in Chagrin shale, excavated with a 28-ft diameter shielded rock TBM and lined with precast concrete segments. There are three deep shafts:

WST-1 (TBM receival shaft): 46-ft diameter, 229 ft deep (95 ft in fill/sediments, rest in Chagrin shale)

WST-2: 12-ft diameter, 267 ft deep (170 ft in fill/sediments, rest in Chagrin shale)

WST-3 (TBM launch shaft): 40-ft diameter, 210 ft deep (145 ft in fill/sediments, rest in Chagrin shale)

Support of excavation for all shafts is slurry walls in soil and wire mesh/rock bolts/shotcrete in rock. Excavation of all shafts will be done with an excavator with bucket and vibrating ripper attachment.

The project also includes underground gate structures and gate control structures at both WST-2 and WST-3; 50 lf of 5-ft ID adit; 90 lf of 46-in. sewer, and miscellaneous modifications to existing sewers.

Recent activities include:

Shaft excavation at site WST-3: approximately 12,000 cy of soil excavated to a depth of 146 ft;

Installation of support of excavation for the soil portion of shaft WST-1: eight approximately 96-ft deep unreinforced slurry wall panels; approximately 2,800 cy of concrete

Shaft excavation at site WST-3: approximately 3,000 cy of soil excavated to a depth of approximately 30 ft

Site preparations at site WST-2: approximately 4,000 sy of geofabric and site stone; reroute of water main and sewer

NTP was issued May 7, 2018, with final completion estimated by May 31, 2021.

Tunnel Designer: Stantec Mott MacDonald Westerly JV; Construction Manager: Owner managed (NEORSD)

Major Subcontractors: DiGioia-Suburban Excavating (open cut and misc. site work); Nicholson Construction Company (Shaft SOE); Marra Services Inc. (shaft excavation at two sites); Northstar Contracting Inc. (concrete structures); TBM Manufacturer: Lovsuns.

Project Personnel: Deputy Director of Engineering and Construction (NEORSD): Doug Gabriel; Large Tunnel Construction Manager (NEORSD): Robert Auber; Senior Construction Supervisor (NEORSD): Ryan Sullivan; Project Sponsor (Jay Dee Obayashi JV): Tim Backers; Deputy Project Manager (Jay Dee Obayashi JV): Nate Long; Project Engineer (Jay Dee Obayashi JV): Lisa Smiley; General Superintendent (Jay Dee Obayashi JV): Jerry Pordon.

Columbus

Blacklick Creek Sanitary Interceptor Sewer

Blacklick Constructors LLC (Michels/Jay Dee)

This $108.9 million project for the City of Columbus is on schedule for a May 2019 completion. The project includes a tunnel approximately 23,000 ft in length with 40 to 140 ft of cover. The segmentally lined tunnel is being excavated using a Herrenknecht EPBM. A short section of the alignment was constructed by open-cut prior to the launch of the machine. The tunnel is lined using a 4-ft long, bolted and gasketed precast concrete tunnel liner. The project includes 12 shafts, hydraulic drop structures, a passive odor control vault and appurtenances.

Tunneling was completed in September 2018, three months ahead of schedule. The majority of the shaft sites are being or have been restored. Blacklick Constructors in in the process of demobilizing its remaining equipment. Construction has started on the project’s largest structure, a 140-ft deep 14-ft ID drop structure with 26 baffles.

Key Project Personnel: Ed Whitman, Project Manager; Ron Klinghagen, General Superintendent; Amanda Kerr, Project Engineer; Peter DeKrom, Survey Manager; Superintendents, Engineers, and Safety: Joel Sostre, Mike Stucky, Max Ross, Nick Farrington.

Tunnel Designers: EMHT, Aldea Services, AECOM; Construction Manager: Black & Veatch; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht.

Toledo

Toledo Waterways Initiative – Phase II – Downtown Storage Basin

Turn-Key Tunneling

The Toledo Waterways Initiative (TWI) program encompasses more than 45 separate projects over the course of 18 years, at a total estimated cost of $527 million. As part of Phase II of the project, Turn-Key Tunneling has constructed a 725-ft long rib-and-board tunnel utilizing a hydraulically driven tunnel shield. The 12-ft diameter tunnel served as the initial pass for the two-pass tunnel system and acts as the final host for the 110-in. sanitary sewer. Turn-Key Tunneling also constructed a 32-ft diameter shaft for a future junction chamber which served as the reception shaft for the shield removal. The tunnel was installed in lean clay with several boulders located throughout the heading. The tunnel was completed in mid-September. Guides and a poured-in-place pad were installed to slide the 110-in. Hobas carrier pipe into position using a jacking rig from the working pit. Wood blocking was used to prevent the Hobas pipe from floating during the backfilling with cellular concrete. This 725 lf tunnel drive tied into a 120-in. diameter tunnel that Turn-Key Tunneling had installed in 2013 under a separate contract. The new Hobas line hit .08-ft higher than the existing outlet which made for a perfect conclusion to a project 5½ years in the making.

PENNSYLVANIA

Philadelphia

Delaware Canal Pedestrian Tunnel

Turn-Key Tunneling

This project for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation featured a 12-ft diameter tunnel installation with a hydraulic driven tunnel shield and required ground pretreatment prior to tunneling to ensure minimum subsidence beneath an active Conrail track. Turn-Key employed JennChem stabilizer to meet the contract requirements on the pretreatment with 250 injection rods to solidify the loose fill above the tunnel limits. The project consisted of a 140-lf drive of 144-in. tunnel. As with any railroad fill projects, some surprises were found in the way of boulders that required removal of the sand shelves to eject. The tunnel was started the last week of October and the shield popped out the reception side a couple of days before Thanksgiving. Because this drive was an at-grade crossing, a backstop to support the jacking load of 960,000 lbs was constructed above ground level. The backfill of the working pits and slope work is ongoing and pedestrian traffic is expected to be passing through the new tunnel by the end of March.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston

Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvements Project – Phase 3, Tunnels and Shafts

Jay Dee Contractors

This $33.6 million project for the City of Charleston is currently 70% complete with tunnel excavation to be complete by February 2019 and CIP tunnel lining to commence thereafter. NTP was issued July 5, 2016. Estimated completion is June 2020.

The job comprises approximately 8,000 lf of 8 to 12-ft finished diameter cast-in-place tunnel; two 30-ft ID concrete lined shafts; two 20-ft ID concrete lined shafts; and eight drop shafts.

Tunnel Designer – Black & Veatch; Construction Manager – Black & Veatch; TBM Manufacturer – Lovat.

Key Project Personnel: Dave Stacey, Project Manager; Jeff Kolzow, Project Engineer; Stephen O’Connell, Construction Manager; Kyle White, Resident Engineer.

Greenville

Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel

Super Excavators Inc./Cooperatia Muratori Cementisti JV

This is a $33.4 million project for owner Renewable Water Resources (RE-WA) that includes 6,000 lf of 130-in. ID rock tunnel with 84-in. carrier pipe (Hobas CCFRPM) grouted in place, and two shats (40-ft ID by 40-ft deep launch shaft and 30-ft ID by 130-ft deep receiving shaft). Tunnel depth ranges from 40 to 130 ft below ground surface. The tunnel will be mined in intact Gneiss bedrock using a double shielded rock gripper TBM manufactured by Lovsuns Canada. Shaft construction is to consist of liner plate and rock dowels with wire mesh. The project also includes 1,600 lf of 60-in. and 42-in. upstream and downstream connecting sewer as well as several junction chambers, screening/diversions structures along with odor control facilities.

The shafts for the Drop, Access, Diversion Structure and Junction Chamber are completed. The 60-in. open-cut sewer across Richland Creek was to begin in mid-January 2019 as will the concrete cast-in-place work for the Junction Chamber. Starter tunnel construction is planned to begin mid-February. NTP was issued March 3, 2018, with final completion scheduled by June 26, 2020.

Tunnel Designer/Construction Manager – Black & Veatch; TBM Manufacturer – LOVSUNS Canada; Major Subcontractors and Suppliers – Chardon Concrete (Concrete Structures), Pacific International Grout (Cellular Grout), Tunnel Carrier Pipe (Hobas Pipe).

Key Project Personnel: Justin Kolster – Senior Project Manager, Super Excavators/CMCRA JV; Rudy Marognoli – Project Manager, CMCRA; Greg Rehak – Vice President, Super Excavators; Stephen O’Connell – Construction Manager, Black & Veatch; Jason Gillespie – Senior Project Manager, Renewable Water Resources.

TEXAS

Dallas

Mill Creek/Peaks Branch/State Thomas Drainage Relief Tunnel Project

Southland/Mole JV

The $206.7 million Mill Creek/Peaks Branch/State Thomas Drainage Relief Tunnel Project for the City of Dallas involves 26,385 lf of 32-ft, 6-in. excavated diameter tunnel (30-ft ID) and seven shafts ranging from 120 to 200 vf. Tunneling will occur primarily in Austin Chalk with excavation via Main Beam TBM and Roadheader.

As of late January, the project was 15 % completed by duration. The excavation of launching/entry shaft is in progress with 100 vf of 120 vf completed. The top bench excavation has been completed of the 39-ft diameter horseshoe Starter Tunnel. Mobilization has begun at two intake sites, and excavation of two 220-ft diameter intake shafts has started. TBM mobilization has started with parts currently arriving onsite for assembly and commissioning. In total there are six working sites within the city.

Owner: City of Dallas; Lead Designer: HALFF; Tunnel Designer: COWI; CM: Black and Veatch; TBM Manufacturer: Robbins; Subcontractor: Oscar Renda Constructing, Inc.

Project Personnel: SMJV Operations Manager: Kent Vest; SMJV Senior Project Manager: Travis Hartman; SMJV Project Manager: Quang D. Tran, P.E.; SMJV Deputy Project Manager: Nick Jencopale; SMJV QC Manager: Matt Jackson.

VIRGINIA

Afton

Crozet Tunnel Rehabilitation Project – Phase 2

Merco Inc.

Merco received NTP for this rails-to-trails project in December 2018 and has completed project mobilization. Merco is currently preparing the tunnel for rehabilitation activities and installing tunnel ventilation and utilities. The tunnel is 4,250 lf with a 19-ft horseshoe shaped cross section. Initial activities include tunnel scaling, and removal of two 12-ft thick reinforced concrete bulkheads within the tunnel. The bulkheads will be removed utilizing drill-and-blast techniques. Rock support will consist of resin grouted rock bolts and steel fiber reinforced shotcrete. The brick lined sections of the tunnel will be cement grouted prior to brick lining restoration. The owner is Nelson County.

Completion is estimated by June 2019.

Tunnel Designer: McMillian Jacobs Associates; General Contractor: Fielder’s Choice Enterprises.

Key Project Personnel: Eric Seib, Project Manager; Patrick McAlinden, Project Superintendent; Joe Schrank, Tunnel Designer; Mark Zimmerman, FCE Project Manager.

Fredericksburg

Claiborne Run Sewer

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw recently completed microtunneling 190 ft of 60-in. steel casing under CSX tracks in Fredericksburg for a 42-in. DIP gravity sewer. The Stafford County DPU (Owner) contracted Timmons Group (Engineer) and W.C. Spratt Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as microtunneling subcontractor. The 60-in. MTBM used was an AVN-1200 model developed by Herrenknecht. Tunnel depths ranged from 18 to 35 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through clayey sands, silty sands and poorly graded sands. The tunnel was completed in December 2018. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Richmond

Western Area Trunk Sewer

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw recently completed microtunneling 530 ft of 60-in. steel casing under I-64 in Richmond for a 30-in. DIP gravity sewer. Henrico County (Owner) contracted AECOM (Engineer) and Gaston Brothers Utilities LLC (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as microtunneling subcontractor. The 60-in. MTBM used was a model AVN-1200 manufactured by Herrenknecht. Tunnel depths ranged from 12 to 32 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through a full face of sandstone, transitioning to clayey sand and gravel. The tunnel and pipe installation was completed in October 2018. Project Information: Doug Piper – Chief Estimator; dpiper@bradshawcc.com.

CANADA

ONTARIO

Ottawa

O-Train Confederation Line Light Rail Transit Project

Rideau Transit Group

To build the O-Train Confederation Line, the City of Ottawa assembled a strong public-private partnership that includes financial commitments from the provincial and federal governments, and a proven private-sector project team, the Rideau Transit Group. A world-class consortium of Canadian and international companies, the Rideau Transit Group was selected in a highly competitive process based on the strength of the group’s design, construction and financial proposal, and its track record of delivering major transportation projects on time and on budget. Working closely with the City of Ottawa, the Rideau Transit Group designed and began building the $2.1 billion Confederation Line in 2013 and will maintain the line until 2038.

An integral part of the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) proposal for the Confederation Line was the approach to the construction of the tunnel under Ottawa’s downtown core. The tunnel spans 2.5 km, is on average 15 m below the surface and features three of the stations in the Confederation Line project — Lyon, Parliament and Rideau.

Following the bid process in 2012, the City’s experts from around the world worked to determine the tunneling method and equipment required for the Confederation Line tunnel. Proximity to the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the specific soil conditions of the downtown core, and the properties of the geotechnical materials to be excavated were all evaluated. It was also important that the tunneling method minimize disruptions for the general public and daily life in the city.

Sequential Excavation Method (SEM) was used to mine the tunnel. SEM provides a high degree of flexibility to adjust the excavation approach and support measures for soil and rock conditions encountered; it also reduces risks of tunneling construction. This method also minimizes longer term disruptions at surface.

RTG was scheduled to hand over the operating line to Ottawa in 2018 but delays, largely due to a sinkhole that developed on Rideau Street in 2016, have pushed the hand over date into early 2019. 2018 milestone included completion of track installation in May, the installation of Canada’s longest transit escalator in June, end-to-end train testing in September, and the installation of fate gates in November.

Rideau Transit Group equity partners are: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., SNC-Lavalin and EllisDon. DBJV is made up of: Dragados Canada Inc., EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin.

Some of the other firms that have worked on the project include: Thurber Engineering Ltd. (geotechnical); Dr. Sauer & Partners Corporation (tunnel design); Adamson & Associates Architects (station design); Alstom – vehicle; Thales – systems; bbb Architects (station design); Fast + Epp; Hatch Mott MacDonald; IBI Group; MMM Group; Sereca Fire Consulting Ltd.; and Scotia Capital.

Toronto

Highway 401 Rail Tunnel

Toronto Tunnel Partners Construction JV

The Metrolinx GO Expansion program on the Kitchener corridor in Toronto requires a new twin tunnel to be constructed in close proximity to the existing rail tunnel, on a parallel alignment. Construction, to be completed by Toronto Tunnel Partners Construction JV (STRABAG Inc./EllisDon Civil Ltd.), will occur immediately beneath the interchange of Highway 401/409, between Islington Avenue and Kipling Avenue in the City of Toronto. The project will use the sequential excavation method for this soft ground tunnel under 21 lanes of the busiest highway in North America. With substantial completion set for summer 2021, baseline monitoring of structures, surface and subsurface is ongoing. Following construction of the new rail tunnels, the existing track alignment will be revised, resulting in two mainline tracks operating through the new tunnels, and two mainline tracks operating through the existing rail tunnel to accommodate for two-way, all-day service on the Kitchener GO corridor and Union Pearson Express.

Tunnel Designer: Dr. Sauer and Partners, Civil Designers: WSP Canada Inc & Amec Foster Wheeler (Wood Inc.)

Project Personnel: Project Co-Representative: Gerhard Urschitz (STRABAG Inc.) – Design Build Director: Joachim Stuhr (STRABAG Inc.) – Tunneling Design Lead: Christian Karner (Dr. Sauer & Partners) – Construction Manager: Patrick Smith (EllisDon Civil Ltd.) – Site Superintendent: Corey Burrows (STRABAG Inc.).