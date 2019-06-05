Tunnel Update – June 2019

Three times per year, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine recaps the status of major tunneling projects underway in the United States and Canada. Below is the Tunnel Update that appeared in the June 2019 issue of the print edition.

CALIFORNIA

Carson/Los Angeles/Rancho Palos Verdes

Joint Water Pollution Control Plant Effluent Outfall Tunnel

Dragados USA

NTP for this $630.5 million project for the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts) was issued April 8, 2019, with 1,900 working days to complete the work and an estimated completion date of October 2026.

The new discharge tunnel will provide better seismic resiliency, provide additional capacity for population growth and storm events, and will provide redundancy for the two existing tunnels that were constructed in 1937 and 1958, which have not been inspected in nearly 60 years. The tunnel will be constructed by either a slurry or EPB single pass TBM beginning at the JWPCP Shaft Site (entry shaft) and ending at Royal Palms Beach (exit shaft). The tunnel alignment will vary in depth from approximately 50-ft to 450-ft below the ground surface. The entire tunnel alignment will be below the groundwater table with pressures ranging from 1 to 9 bar. As part of the scope, a 14-ft diameter cast-in-place concrete connection will be constructed to convey the treated effluent from an existing force main to the proposed JWPCP Shaft. The project also features an approximately 60-ft diameter and 113-ft deep drop shaft.

Tunneling will go through two distinct geologies. The first half will be through soft ground with depths up to 110 ft. The second half will be through hard rock with depths up to 450 ft where the tunnel will be subjected to intense ground squeezing conditions due to the overburden pressure.

The tunnel lining will consist of bolted and gasketed precast concrete segments. Tunneling will go through splays of the Palos Verdes Fault Zone where 16-ft diameter steel liner will be used within the 18-ft diameter concrete segments to accommodate displacement from seismic events at two locations. When in operation, the tunnel will be under hydrostatic pressure. In the first half of the alignment, internal pressure will exceed the external pressure and post-tensioning of the concrete segmental liner will be necessary. To offset the “hoop stress” developed from internal pressure, a post-tensioning system consisting of internal steel tendons along the circumference of the concrete liner was specified. This post tensioning design has only been used a few times in the world, but never before in North America. In the second half of the alignment, the hard rock around the tunnel will offset the internal pressure, and post-tensioning will not be required.

As of May 2019, the project is in the submittal phase with site work at the JWPCP Shaft Site expected to begin in the summer of 2019. Construction of the slurry wall for the JWPCP Shaft Site is expected to begin in the fall with excavation of the shaft expected to begin in early 2020.

Lead Design Consultant: Parsons; Tunnel Design Consultant: McMillan Jacobs Associates; Tunnel Construction Management Consultant: Mott MacDonald; Subcontractors for Dragados – Excavation and Structures: W.A. Rasic Construction Company Inc.; Jet Grouting and Support of Excavation: Malcolm Drilling Company Inc.

Personnel: Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts – Field Engineering Section: Michael Tatalovich, Section Head; Russell Vakharia, Resident Engineer; Sewer Design Section: Anthony Howard, Section Head; Oscar Morales, Supervising Engineer; Yoonkee Min, Senior Engineer; Parsons – Danson Kelii, Project Manager; McMillan Jacobs Associates – John Stolz, Lead Tunnel Design Consultant; Mott MacDonald – Daniel McMaster, Lead Tunnel Construction Manager; Dragados – John Kennedy, VP of Operations; Lawrence Lenahan, Project Manager; Claudio Cimiotti, Construction Manager; Willie Flores, Project Superintendent.

Los Angeles

Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project

Walsh/Shea Corridor Constructors

This $1.278 billion project for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), being built by a joint venture of Walsh and Shea, is an 8.5-mile light-rail line that will run between the Expo Line on Exposition Boulevard and the Metro Green Line. NTP was issued in September 2013 with revenue service expected in mid 2020.

The project consists of twin bore tunnels, about 1-mile long each, connecting three underground stations. The tunnel is 21-ft OD (19-ft ID) and is approximately 70 ft below ground. Ground conditions are soft ground/alluvial, leading to the choice of an EPB TBM. All tunneling and heavy civil activities are complete.

TBM – Herrenknecht (Germany); Consultants: HNTB; Construction Support Services: Stantec; Tunnel Engineering: Arup; Systems: L.K. Comstock; Structural Engineering: SC Solutions; Community Outreach: Los Angeles Urban League; Civil Engineering: Jenkins/Gales & Martinez; Electrical: Neal Electric; Quality Control: QEI; Survey: Psomas.

Los Angeles

Regional Connector

Regional Connector Constructors (Skanska-Traylor JV)

The Regional Connector project is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles in a congested urban environment that provides numerous challenges and requires coordination with multiple third parties. The Regional Connector will connect three operating rails systems, the Metro Blue and Expo lines on the West and the Gold Line on the East. When complete, transit riders will no longer need multiple transfers and can travel north-south and east-west on the same system.

The tunneling portion of the $1.75 billion Regional Connector Transit Project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority involves 5,795 feet of twin tunnels with an excavated diameter of 21 ft. The ground conditions range from alluvium soils to clayey siltstone of the Fernando formation, with the potential for methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, and boulders. The groundwater table is generally above the tunnel alignment. Pressure balance tunneling utilizing an EPB TBM was required, along with precast concrete segments with double gaskets as the tunnel lining system. The tunnel depth (cover) ranges from 25 ft to approximately 120 ft and crosses below the existing Metro Red Line heavy rail tunnels with less than 7 ft of clearance. The Regional Connector includes approximately 2,100 ft of cut-and-cover and retained cut guideway, a 300 ft crossover cavern excavated by sequential excavation method (SEM) techniques, and three cut-and-cover subway stations. The bored tunnels were excavated by one TBM concurrently with the construction of the three stations, requiring coordination between the cut-and-cover operations and TBM tunnel excavation.

As of May 2019, construction progress includes:

The bored tunnels were successfully completed on time in January 2018, and the TBM has been demobilized. All three cross passages, tunnel inverts, and walkways are completed.

All three underground stations have been excavated and are currently in the concrete phase, with walls and elevated slabs being constructed at each area.

All three underground stations have been excavated and are currently in the concrete phase, with walls and elevated slabs being constructed at each area. The SEM cavern, located next to the Historic Broadway Station, is a 300 ft long x 58 ft wide and 36 ft high cavern and will be used to provide a future cross over for Metro Operations. The excavation for the cavern was broken into three drifts staggered by 60 ft. The left drift, started on May 31, 2018, and the right drift, started on July 6, 2018, were each was completed in 5 months. The center drift was broken into a top heading and invert heading which were completed in 6 months. The excavation of the cavern was successfully completed on Feb. 28, 2019, with surface settlement matching the predicted values from the design model. The SEM cavern is currently being lined with HDPE and the invert construction is underway. Final concrete liner is anticipated to be completed in February 2020.

The Flower Street cut-and-cover tunnel progress continues. Excavation will be completed summer 2019 and concrete inverts are underway.

The overall project is progressing on schedule and is anticipating to start the tie-in to the existing Metro Gold Line mid-2020.

The Regional Connector is a design-build project. The final design is approximately 99% complete, and the construction is approximately 55% complete, as of May 2019.

Tunnel Designer for the Contractor: Mott McDonald; TBM: Herrenkecht. Preliminary design was completed by CPJV (AECOM/WSP), which is also performing design services during construction, and Metro’s Construction Management Consultant is Arcadis.

Key Project Personnel – Metro Project Executives: Gary Baker, Project Manager; Michael Harrington, Engineering Manager; Mat Antonelli, Construction Manager; Metro Design Consultants: (AECOM/WSP), Bill Hansmire, Tunnel Design Manger; Metro Construction Manger Consultants: (Arcadis), Jaydeep Pendse, Resident Engineer; Contractor Project Executives (Regional Connector Contractors RCC): (Skanska) Mike Aparicio, Mike Smithson, Greg Zwiep, Justin Waguespack; (Traylor) John McDonald, Richard McLane, Christophe Bragard.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Section 1

Skanska/Traylor/Shea JV

The Westside Purple Line Extension Project is a 9-mile long project that consists of three Sections that are being planned to be built and opened for revenue service before the end of the next decade. Section 1 is a 3.92-mile long subway alignment with three stations that is being constructed under Wilshire Boulevard in gassy ground and tar sands with prehistoric fossil deposits utilizing design-build.

NTP for the $1.636 million design-build contract was issued on Jan. 12, 2015. The twin EPB TBMs had advanced 6,200 and 4,600 ft with hole through expected in late spring. Significant work is underway at each of the three stations and the shaft. The Revenue Service Date per the Full Funding Grant Agreement is Oct. 31, 2024.

The scope of work includes 17,900 ft of twin-bore tunnel: Reach 1 is 9,600 lf between Wilshire/La Brea Station and Wilshire/Western TBM retrieval shaft; Reach 2 is 4,400 lf between Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax Stations; and Reach 3 is 3,300 lf between Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega Stations. There is also 600 lf of tail track at Wilshire/La Cienega Station.

The tunnel is 18-ft, 10-in. diameter with 12-in. thick precast concrete lining. Depth varies from 40 to 100 ft. The alignment includes three stations and the western retrieval shaft and 23 cross passages. Tunnels are planned to be mined by two Herrenknecht EPBMs. Cross-passages are planned to be mined by the sequential excavation method using variety of localized ground support systems.

Tunnel Designer: PTG/CH2M; Construction Manager: WEST JV (Stantec/Jacobs Engineering/AECOM); Subcontractors – TBM: Herrenknecht; Precast: Traylor; Support of Excavation/piles: Condon Johnson; Jet Grouting: Malcolm Drilling; Geotechnical instrumentation: Group Delta; Dewatering: Moretrench; Standpipe: Link Nielsen.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Section 2

Tutor Perini-O&G JV

The second section of the Purple Line Extension Transit Project includes 2.59 miles of additional tracks to Metro’s Rail system and two new stations at Wilshire/Rodeo and Century City/Constellation. Tutor Perini-O&G JV was awarded a $1.37 million contract in 2017.

Major construction began last spring with construction at the planned launch area for a tunnel boring machine at the Century City/Constellation Station location. Major work at the planned Wilshire/Rodeo Station in Beverly Hills was expected to begin by the end of 2018 or early 2019. Transit operations are set for 2025.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Section 3-Tunnels

Tutor Perini/Frontier-Kemper

Tutor Perini/ Frontier-Kemper JV was awarded a $410 million contract by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels Project.

The project involves the design and construction of twin bored tunnels for future Purple Line subway service spanning approximately 2.6 miles between Century City and the VA Hospital in Westwood. Substantial completion is anticipated in the summer of 2022, with revenue service planned for 2027.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Section 3-Stations

Tutor Perini/O&G

Tutor Perini/O&G JV has received notice of intent to award a contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Purple Line Extension Section 3 Stations project.

The contract value is anticipated to be approximately $1.4 billion. The scope of work entails the design and construction of two new subway stations at Westwood/UCLA and Westwood/Veteran Administration (VA) Hospital. The company is currently performing initial design work on the companion Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels project, awarded last year, which will build the tunnels and related systems that will connect with the new Westwood/UCLA and Westwood/VA Hospital stations.

The Purple Line Extension, Section 3, will add 2.56 miles of new rail to Metro’s Rail system and connect downtown Los Angeles to the Westside. The project is anticipated to begin construction in 2019 and be open for operations in 2027.

Redwood City

SVCW Gravity Pipeline Project

Barnard Bessac Joint Venture

This is a two-stage, $214 million project for Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW). The first stage (design) was awarded on Oct. 5, 2017, and is complete. The second stage (construction) was awarded on Nov. 8, 2018. Final completion is expected in October 2022.

The project involves 17,560 ft of tunnel split into two drives of 5,260 and 12,300 lf. The tunnel is 13.5 ft ID, 16.2 ft bored diameter by new EPB TBM manufactured by Herrenknecht. The depth reaches 23 m at its lowest point, 12 m deep at its shallowest. There is one temporary launching shaft, 58 ft ID made of slurry wall, and two permanent shafts as inlets made of fiberglass or polymer concrete lining.

Ground conditions include firm and compacted clay with occasional silty sand lenses (in connection to the San Francisco water bay). The double-pass lining includes a concrete lining installed by TBM, followed by an 11-ft ID fiberglass pipe installed and grouted after tunnel excavation. The rings are made of six equally sized segments, 1.5 m long, 10-in. wide wide, left and right universal segment

The schedule is as follows: Start launch shaft construction: January 2019; Start TBM excavation: September 2019; End of first drive: April 2020; End of tunnel excavation: October 2021; End of FRPM pipe installation and grouting: May 2022.

The project is one of the first tunnels in the United States to use a progressive design-build contract (development of the design conjointly with the owner, continuous cost estimation of the construction during design development, risk sharing). Crews will use a continuous conveyor for TBM muck out, which is unusual for such a small diameter tunnel with multiple 800 ft curves. It is also largest FRPM installation in tunnel in North America.

Other unique aspects of the job include a 10-degree inclined conveyor in a pushed tube tunnel from the launching shaft to the spoil basin; height restriction (<60 ft) due to vicinity to the San Carlos airport, which affects construction techniques for three shafts; low cover under a river bed (<2 diameter), under a live sewer forcemain for 60% of the project alignment; and work in a marine protected area (Bair Island).

Contractor: Barnard Bessac JV (PM: Jack Sucilsky, DPM: Oliver Robert); Designer: ARUP (EOR: Jon Hurt, PM: Nik Sokol, tunnel designer: Luis Piek); Construction Manager: Tanner Pacific (PM: Mike Jaeger, DPM: Bruce Burnworth); Owner technical Advisor: Kennedy Jenks; Launch shaft contractor: Malcom; TBM: Herrenknecht; Conveyor supplier: H&E logistic; Precast segments: Traylor Shea JV.

CONNECTICUT

Wethersfield

Goff Brook Overflow Closure

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw is in the process of completing a 60-in. microtunneling/conventional TBM project for 30- and 48-in. FRP sanitary sewer installations. The first tunnel (650 ft) was installed by an Akkerman WM480. The second (420 ft), third (855 ft), fourth (152 ft) and fifth (450 ft) tunnels were completed behind a Herrenknecht AVN 1200. An additional drive of 48-in. RCP was added to the project by change order, and mining was completed this winter for this final crossing. This 510-ft drive was installed on a 1,168-ft radius curve. Ground conditions for microtunneling operations were predominantly siltstone, with occasional decomposed rock and dense alluvium. The project members include the Metropolitan District Commission (Owner), Jacobs (Engineer) and Baltazar Contractors Inc. (General Contractor), with Bradshaw Construction performing as tunneling subcontractor. Project Manager: Jordan Bradshaw.

GEORGIA

Atlanta

City of Atlanta Water Supply Project

Atkinson Construction

This $300 million water supply project includes the excavation of a five-mile rock tunnel connecting the Chattahoochee River and the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant to the former Bellwood Quarry. The quarry will be used for storage, increasing the City of Atlanta’s water reserve from 3 to 30-90 days.

Atkinson Construction with JV partner Technique was subcontracted under the Construction Manager at Risk contract to build the tunnel, using a 12.5-ft hard-rock TBM supplied by The Robbins Co. The project included many unique aspects including owner-procured TBM, On-site First Time Assembly of the TBM, and it is one of the first uses of CMAR for tunnel projects in the United States.

The tunnel holed through in October 2018. As of mid April, Atkinson had lined approximately 33% of the tunnel, with completion of lining expected in September. Crews were about 70% with the excavation of the drill-and-shoot tunnel extension.

CMAR: PC Construction/HJ Russell JV; Design; Stantec, PRAD Group Inc., and River 2 Tap. TBM: Robbins. Tunnel Contractor: Atkinson/Technique.

ILLINOIS

McCook

McCook Reservoir Des Plaines Inflow Tunnel

Walsh Construction

This $107.7 million project for the Metropolitan Water Resources District (MWRD) includes approximately 5,800 ft of 20-ft ID tunnel with two shafts (one permanent and one for construction to be abandoned at completion of work). Entire tunnel is in dolomite limestone and is being constructed via drill-and-blast methods. Tunneling is nearing completion and lining has begun.

The tunnel has two live connections, one on each end. On one end it will connect to the terminus of MWRD’s existing Des Plaines Tunnel system and on the other it will connect to the live McCook Reservoir, which was placed in service in December 2017. MWRD cannot shut down either the tunnel or the reservoir to accommodate the connections so all work will be heavily weather dependent.

NTP was issued on July 9, 2016. Completion is scheduled by Jan. 23, 2020. The designer is Black & Veatch.

Personnel – MWRD: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Carmen Scalise, Patrick Jensen. Walsh: Brian Fidoruk, Nick Simmons. B&V: Mark White, Cary Hirner.

KENTUCKY

Louisville

I-64 & Grinstead CSO Trenchless Installation

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw is beginning construction on a CSO interceptor tunnel. The 1,252-ft rib-and-board tunnel will be installed behind a 102.5-in. LOVAT ME-99RL Series 11700 TBM. The tunnel will contain an S-curve on twin 2,300-ft radius curves. Once completed, 84-in. FRP will be installed and backfilled. Bradshaw will also construct two 24-ft ID rib-and-board access shafts. Project geology consists predominantly of clay, with 300 ft of weathered limestone expected in the middle of the crossing. The project members include the Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (Owner), Qk4 (Engineer) and Bradshaw Construction performing as the General Contractor. Project Manager: Jordan Bradshaw.

Louisville

Ohio River Tunnel (ORT)

Shea-Traylor Joint Venture (S-T JV)

The Ohio River Tunnel for Louisville and Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) includes 20,205 ft of main line tunnel and 1,117 ft of tunnel bifurcation for a total of 4 miles of 20-ft finished diameter tunnel (22-ft, 4-in. excavated diameter). Tunnel depth is 180 to 220 ft. The project includes three large diameter shafts (30 to 48 ft diameter) – Pump Station Shaft, TBM Working Shaft, and TBM Retrieval shaft, along with five smaller diameter drop shafts (9 to 11 ft diameter). The tunnel will be excavated entirely in rock. Depth of overburden (above top of rock) varies between 40 and 120 ft. Crews are using a Robbins open face main beam hard rock TBM.

Approximately 2,000 ft of tunnel has been excavated. The TBM reached the end of the tunnel bifurcation on April 30, 2019. S-T JV is backing up the TBM through the tunnel bifurcation, after which they will continue excavating the main line tunnel.

For the bifurcation, gage cutters, scoop buckets on the cutterhead, and a section of the finger shield will be removed, so the TBM can fit through the rock it just excavated.

The current contract amount with tunnel extension is $140.37 million (bid at $106 million. Substantial completion is expected by Dec. 31, 2020, with final completion by March 31, 2021.

Tunnel Designer: Black & Veatch. Construction Manager: Black & Veatch. Major Subcontractors: Steppo Supply & Construction, MAC Construction & Excavating, Schnabel Foundation Co., Malcolm Drilling Co., 7NT Enterprises, Platt Construction, TEM Group, Ziegenfuss Drilling, Toni Levy & Associates, Harmon Steel. TBM: Robbins.

Key Project Personnel: MSD Construction Manager: Greg Powell; MSD Project Manager: Jacob Mathis; Black & Veatch Design Project Manager: Jonathan Steflik; Black & Veatch Sr. Construction Manager: Pete Boysen; Black & Veatch Construction Manager: Alston Noronha; S-T JV Project Manager: Shemek Oginski; S-T JV Assistant PM: Jesse Salai; S-T JV General Superintendent: Ron Walton.

MARYLAND

Montgomery County/Prince George’s County

Purple Line Light Rail Project

Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP)

The Purple Line is a 16.2-mile light rail transit line extending from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. It is being delivered via a $5.6 billion P3 contract that includes a $2.1 billion design-build construction contract. The line connects major activity centers located inside the heavily congested Capital Beltway, and will provide direct connections to four branches of the WMATA Metrorail system (both branches of the Red Line at Bethesda and Silver Spring, the Green Line at College Park, and the Orange Line at New Carrollton), as well as all three MARC commuter rail lines (linking Washington, Baltimore, and Frederick, Maryland) and Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. NTP was received on June 17, 2016. The revenue service availability date is March 11, 2022.

The scope of work includes a twin-track light rail system operating mainly at grade in dedicated or exclusive lanes and 21 stations. The route includes 0.7 miles of elevated guideway and 1,020 lf of tunnel excavated by SEM. There is also a shaft and cavern to be constructed in bedrock in Bethesda that will serve as interface between the future Purple Line and the existing underground WMATA station. SEM tunnel excavation was completed on March 11, 2019. Installation of waterproofing and a cast-in-place invert track-slab is currently ongoing. Sinking of the shaft in Bethesda by drill-and-blast is in progress as well. Current depth is approximately 80 ft.

The ground conditions at tunnel horizon encompass mixed face conditions varying from slightly weathered metamorphic rock to completely decomposed rock known as saprolite. Most of the tunnel runs below the groundwater table.

Design-Build Contractor: Purple Line Transit Constructors (PLTC), an LLC comprised of Fluor, Lane and Traylor Bros. Tunnel Designer: Mott MacDonald.

Project Personnel – MTA Project Director: William Parks; Concessionaire’s Project Manager: Peter Van der Waart; PLTC: Project Manager Scott Risley; Construction Manager: Ken Prince; Underground Construction Manager: Jean-Marc Wehrli.

MICHIGAN

Detroit

Detroit River Interceptor Repair

Jay Dee Contractors Inc.

GLWA-DB-226 is a $19,845,500 design-build project for the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) for the repair of 12 miles of the Detroit River Interceptor (DRI). The DRI runs parallel to the Detroit River and ranges from 8- to 16-ft diameter. The majority of the interceptor was constructed on the early 1900s of brick and unreinforced concrete. The sewer has no flow control structures in place, so flow is controlled using existing pump stations and storage basins in the GLWA system. In addition, Jay Dee Contractors will be constructing one access structure and 3 flow control structures. The shafts will be constructed using Ribs & Lagging and Soldier Piles & Lagging. The ground conditions range from stiff clay to soft clay and the depths range from 16 to 30 ft.

The interceptor repairs include debris removal, leak repairs with chemical grout, deep concrete repairs and structural relining. Repair design for 45% of the tunnel is complete and the gate structure design is 90% complete. Repairs and cleaning have started for the first 17,000 ft of tunnel. The Conner Creek Access Structure shaft is complete and concrete work will begin in May.

Designer of Record: FK Engineering (FKE). Design Subcontractors: Applied Science, Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick. Interceptor Cleaning and Repair Subcontractor: Doetsch Environmental Services Inc.

Personnel: Jay Dee – Project Manager: Curtis Rozelle; Jay Dee Superintendent: Martin Valles; Jay Dee Senior Advisor: AG Mekkaoui; FKE Project Manager: Fritz Klingler; FKE Construction Manager: Zach Carr; FKE Project Engineer: Paul Wakefield; FKE Design Lead: Nick Bassett.

Oakland County

Michigan I-75 Modernization Project (Segment 3)

Jay Dee Contractors Inc.

The I-75 Modernization Segment 3 Design-Build-Finance-Maintain (I-75 Segment 3 DBFM) Project is part of the $629 million I-75 Modernization Project for the Michigan Department of Transportation that encompasses approximately 18 miles of freeway from north of M-102 (8 Mile Road) to south of M-59 and has a current daily traffic volume of 103,000 to 174,000.

The I-75 Segment 3 DBFM Project includes a large storage and drainage tunnel approximately 4 miles in length with an inside diameter of 14.5 ft. The project includes three main shafts ranging in diameter from 27 ft to 55 ft. Seven drop shafts will be constructed along the tunnel alignment to convey surface drainage to the newly constructed tunnel via connecting adits at the tunnel elevation. The tunnel depth varies from 50 to 110 ft below ground elevation. It is anticipated that the entire alignment will be in stiff clay. The tunnel will be constructed with a non-pressurized face Herrenknecht TBM and lined with precast concrete segments.

The project encompasses modernization of approximately 5.5 miles of the I-75 freeway with service drives. The project includes the addition of one general purpose lane in each direction from 8 Mile Road to 12 Mile Road, the addition of an HOV lane in each direction, reconstruction of the existing freeway lanes and the replacement of 28 structures. A new pump station will ]be added at the George W. Kuhn Retention Treatment Facility (GWK RTF). NTP was issued in May. Tunnel substantial completion is anticipated for September 2022. The project is in the design phase, however some geotechnical investigation work and preconstruction survey activities are underway. Construction activities is anticipated to start in August 2019.

Project Developer: Oakland Corridor Partners; Design Build Contractor: MI 75 Constructors; Tunnel Designer: AECOM Great Lakes; Geotechnical Investigation/ Shaft Designer: NTH Consultants; TBM: Herrenknecht.

Project Personnel: Project Sponsor: John T. DiPonio; Project Manager: Mina M. Shinouda; Safety Manager: Timothy Bakers; Developer’s Project Manager: David Nachman; D&C Contractor’s Project Manager: Virgil Klebba; AECOM Design Manager: Sean Kelsch; AECOM EOR: David Mast; NTH Project Manager: Jason Edberg

MISSOURI

St. Joseph

Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project

Super Excavators Inc.

The work for this $26.9 million project for the City of St. Joseph Department of Public Works generally consists of the construction of 108-in. diameter concrete precast segment lined 6,648-ft long tunnel, 37-ft diameter baffle drop shaft, 48 ft of near surface reinforced concrete box culvert, 2-ft diameter vent shaft, 181 ft of 90-in. diameter open-cut steel pipe installation, 125 ft of 90-in. jacked steel pipe, an energy dissipation structure, site restoration, and performance of other associated works. Notice to proceed was issued on July 17, 2017. Scheduled Completion is October 2019.

The TBM is now 100% launched and 514 segment rings have been installed totaling 2,056 lf. 95% of all the segments have been delivered to the project site from CSI (Concrete Systems Inc.). The work is completed at the energy dissipation structure which was critical to Milestone 1 on the project. This work was completed two months ahead of schedule. The drop shaft excavation (receiving shaft) is 100% completed. This is a 44-ft ID secant shaft with a depth of 60 vf. The concrete subcontractor, Enerfab, has begun the concrete work for the drop structure at the receiving shaft.

This is the first use of an EPB machine provided by Lovsuns in the United States. The tunnel segments are being manufactured utilizing BarChip 54 synthetic fiber. This is the first time segments have been constructed in this manner in the U.S..

Engineer: Black & Vetch Corporation; Key Project Personnel: Mike Garbeth, Senior Project Manager; Gregg Rehak, VP.

NORTH CAROLINA

Cary

White Oak Creek Greenway

Turn-Key Tunneling, Inc.

The White Oak Creek Greenway project for the Town of Cary consists of the construction of approximately 0.5 miles of pedestrian improvements consisting of approximately 1,191 lf of concrete greenway, 102 lf of 14-ft diameter pedestrian tunnel under CSXT railroad, 916 lf of concrete boardwalk, and 355 lf of concrete sidewalk. The project also includes pedestrian improvements to the Davis Drive and Park Village Drive intersection, minor utility construction, grading, drainage, paving, erosion control and landscaping. The project is estimated to start Aug. 19, 2019, with an estimated date of completion of Oct. 25, 2019.

Engineer: Kimley-Horn & Associates; Contractor: Crowder Construction Co.; 14-ft Shield by Tunnel Shields & Equipment.

Key Project Personnel: Turn-Key Tunneling, Inc – Project Manager – Brian Froehlich, PE; Crowder Construction Company – Project Manager – Seth Bennett.

Durham

Eno River Outfall

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Tunneling is complete on this project, which consisted of a 260-lf microtunnel of 75.4-in. OD steel casing. Subsurface conditions ranged from silty sand to competent rock. Project Manager: Mike Wanhatalo.

Greensboro

Young’s Mill Outfall

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw has begun construction on a project consisting of two microtunnels of 430 and 420 lf under roadways and an interstate highway. The jacking pipe will be 60-in. welded steel casing with 36-in. DIP sewer. Subsurface conditions will be mixed-face and mixed reach from silt to competent rock. Project Manager: Mike Wanhatalo.

OHIO

Cleveland

Doan Valley Relief and Consolidation Sewer

Triad Engineering and Contracting Co.

This $13.5 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District includes 3,137 lf of 72-in. diameter sewer via trenchless methods (2,007 lf by conventional two-pass methods, 1,130 lf by microtunneling). Also included is 1,475 lf of 48-in. sewer by open-cut methods, three flow control structures, eight manholes, one cast-in-place manhole and modification of one regulator structure. Ground conditions vary from shale bedrock to clay till, sandy clay and some sand seams with water. As of April, three shafts are excavated and the MTBM holed out. The conventional tunnel excavation from DVRCS1 to S-1 is underway.

Project Personnel: NEORSD Construction Manager: Jim Jones; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Anthony Vitale; Tunnel Designer: AECOM: Dave Mast, P.E.; Triad – Project Manager: Philip Kassouf P.E. ; Project Superintendent: Rick Chipka Jr.; Tunnel Superintendent/Engineer: Brad Kassouf. Assistant Project Engineer: Art Hanus.

Cleveland

East 140th Consolidation and Relief Sewer

Triad/McNally JV (Triad Engineering and Contracting Co; C&M McNally Underground)

This $69 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District comprises 14,000 lf of 60- to 84-in. tunnel, eight access shafts, 6,800 lf of 12- to 54-in. diameter consolidation and relief sewers, three detention basins, 12,000 ft of 12- to 54-in. storm sewers, regulator improvements, and junction chambers. All tunnels are completed and lined. Junction chambers and connecting structure work is continuing. The outfall is complete. Site restoration is underway. Live sewage flow connections are waiting on the Dugway Storage Tunnel activation. Final completion is expected by September 2019.

Project Personnel – NEORSD Construction Manager: Jim Jones; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Scott Keith; Tunnel Designer: DLZ: Tom Hessler; JV Manager: Cliff Kassouf; Assistant JV Manager: John Teahen; Project Manager: Phil Kassouf; Equipment Manager: Rick Chipka; Tunnel Superintendent: James Lowery.

Cleveland

London Road Relief Sewer

Triad/McNally JV (Triad Engineering and Contracting Co; C&M McNally Underground)

Triad/McNally JV is building 10,700 lf of tunnel between 7- and 9.5-ft bored diameter for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. Also included in the $39.6 million project are six shafts, eight diversion structures, junctions and manholes, modifications to six regulators, and 870 lf of sewers by open-cut. Mobilization is completed. Five shafts are excavated. The first TBM reach is nearly excavated.

Project Personnel: NEORSD Construction Manager: Robert Auber; NEORSD Construction Supervisor: Matthew Waite; Tunnel Designer: Rory Ball, Mott MacDonald; JV Manager: Cliff Kassouf P.E.; Assistant JV Manager: John Teahen P.E.; Project Manager: Philip Kassouf, P.E.; Tunnel Superintendent: James Lowery; Project Engineers: Matthew Bennett, Brad Kassouf.

Cleveland

Westerly Storage Tunnel

Jay Dee-Obayashi

This $135 million CSO project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Board includes approximately 9,600 lf of 25-ft ID tunnel excavated in rock and supported with a bolted, gasketed, one-pass steel fiber reinforced concrete segmental lining. The project was awarded in March 2018 and is approximately 25% complete.

Recent activities include:

Shaft excavation at site WST-1:

Approx. 8,000 cy of soil excavated to a final soil depth of 93 ft.

Approx. 3,800 cy of rock excavated to a current depth of 144 ft. Rock excavation in shale approx. 37% done.

Overall shaft excavation 63% done.

Installation of support of excavation for the soil portion of shaft WST-2:

Eight approx. 172 ft deep unreinforced slurry wall panels

Approx. 2,100 cy of concrete

Shaft excavation at site WST-3:

Approx. 12,000 cy of soil excavated to a final soil depth of 146 ft.

Approx. 2,400 cy of rock excavated to a current depth of 186 ft. Rock excavation in shale approx. 63% done and currently on hold for starter tunnel excavation.

Overall shaft excavation 88% done.

Starter tunnel excavation at site WST-3:

Started excavation in shale with excavator/roadheader in April. Currently 5% done.

Tunnel Designer: Stantec Mott MacDonald Westerly JV; Construction Manager: NEORSD; Major Subcontractors: DiGioia-Suburban Excavating (open cut and misc. site work); Nicholson Construction Co. (Shaft SOE); Marra Services Inc. (shaft excavation at two sites); Northstar Contracting Inc. (concrete structures); TBM: Lovsuns.

Personnel: Deputy Director of Engineering and Construction (NEORSD): Doug Gabriel; Large Tunnel Construction Manager (NEORSD): Robert Auber; Senior Construction Supervisor (NEORSD): Ryan Sullivan; Project Sponsor (Jay Dee-Obayashi): Tim Backers; Deputy Project Manager (Jay Dee-Obayashi): Nate Long; Project Engineer (Jay Dee-Obayashi): Lisa Smiley; General Superintendent (Jay Dee-Obayashi): Jerry Pordon.

Columbus

Blacklick Creek Sanitary Interceptor Sewer

Blacklick Constructors (Michels/Jay Dee)

The $108.9 million project for the City of Columbus includes a tunnel approximately 23,000 ft in length with 40 to 140 ft of cover. The segmentally lined tunnel has been excavated using a Herrenknecht EPBM. A short section of the alignment was constructed by open-cut prior to the launch of the machine. The tunnel is lined using a 4-ft long, bolted and gasketed precast concrete tunnel liner manufactured by Technopref. The project includes 12 shafts, hydraulic drop structures, a passive odor control vault and appurtenances.

NTP was given to Blacklick Constructors on May 11, 2016. Tunneling started in April 2017. Tunneling was completed in September 2018, three months ahead of schedule. Construction of project’s largest concrete structure, a 140-ft deep, 14-ft ID drop structure with 26 baffles was completed in a little under 4 months which led to achieving Substantial Completion with Beneficial Use to the Owner on April 4, 2019, 436 calendar days ahead of schedule. Work remaining to complete is the surface restoration of the shaft sites. Blacklick Constructors has demobilized all its equipment.

The Design Tunnel Axis closely followed the alignment of one of Franklin County’s busiest thoroughfares. The TBM tunneled through rapidly varying glacial and alluvial materials, tills, boulders, sand, fill and shale; with a hydraulic conductivity exceeding 10-2 in some soft ground sections.

Design/Consultants: EMHT, Aldea Services, AECOM; Construction Manager: Black & Veatch; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht.

Key Project Personnel: Ed Whitman, Project Manager; Ron Klinghagen, General Superintendent; Amanda Kerr, Project Engineer; Peter DeKrom, Survey Manager; Superintendents, Engineers, and Safety: Joel Sostre, Jason Keys, Mike Stucky, Max Ross, Nick Farrington.

TEXAS

Dallas

Mill Creek/Peaks Branch/State Thomas Drainage Relief Tunnel Project

Southland/Mole JV

This $206.7 million project for the City of Dallas involves 26,385 lf of 32-ft, 6-in. OD tunnel (30-ft ID) and seven shafts ranging from 120 to 200 vf. Tunneling will occur primarily in Austin Chalk with excavation via Main Beam TBM and roadheader.

As of January, the project was 22% completed by duration. The excavation of launch shaft was completed to 120 vf, and excavation of the 39-ft diameter horseshoe starter tunnel was completed. Excavation of the three 22- to 25-ft diameter intake shafts has begun. TBM delivery and surface assembly/commissioning has started. In total there are six working sites within the city.

Owner: City of Dallas; Lead Designer: HALFF; Tunnel Designer: COWI; CM: Black and Veatch; TBM: Robbins; Subcontractor: Oscar Renda Contracting.

Key Project Personnel: SMJV Operations Manager: Kent Vest; SMJV Senior Project Manager: Travis Hartman; SMJV Project Manager: Quang D. Tran, P.E.; SMJV Deputy Project Manager: Nick Jencopale; SMJV QC Manager: Matt Jackson.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Charleston

Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvements Project; Phase 3, Tunnels & Shafts

Jay Dee Contractors Inc.

This $33.6 million project for the City of Charleston comprises 8,250 lf of 8 to 12 ft finished CIP storm water conveyance tunnel, two 30-ft ID and two 20-ft ID lined shafts and 8 adit tunnels that connect to existing drop shafts. The project is currently 77% complete, all tunnel and adit excavations are 100%. CIP tunnel lining is about 10% complete. The four shafts are 98% complete, with only the precast covers to complete. NTP was issued July 5, 2016. Estimated completion is March 2020.

Engineers: Davis & Floyd and Black & Veatch; Construction Manager: Black & Veatch; TBM Manufacturer: Lovat; Key Personnel: Project Manager: Dave Stacey; Project Engineer: Jeff Kolzow; Project Supt.: Louie Shapiro; Construction Manager: Stephen O’Connell; Resident Engineer: Kyle White.

Greenville

Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel

Super Excavators Inc./Cooperativa Muratori Cementisti JV

The Reedy River Basin Sewer Tunnel for Renewable Water Resources (RE-WA) involves 6,000 lf of 130-in. ID rock tunnel with 84-in. carrier pipe (Hobas CCFRPM Pipe) grouted in place. Tunnel depth ranges from 40 to 130 ft below ground surface. There is a 40-ft ID by 40-ft deep launch shaft and 30-ft ID by 130-ft deep receiving shaft. The tunnel to be mined in intact Gneiss bedrock using a double shielded rock gripper TBM manufactured by Lovsuns Canada. Shaft construction to consist of liner plate and rock dowels with wire mesh. The project also includes 1,600 lf of 60-in. and 42-in. upstream and downstream connecting sewer as well as several junction chambers, screening/diversions structures along with odor control facilities.

The project is on schedule. The 60-in. river crossing was completed during winter. Work on the Junction Chamber and Diversion Structure CIP work is finishing up. Crews are currently constructing the 14-ft arched set starter tunnel, which is now more than 25% complete. Tunneling is scheduled to begin summer of 2019.

The bid value of the project was $39.5 million. NTP was issued March 5, 2018, with completion scheduled for May 1m 2021.

Tunnel Designer/CM: Black & Veatch; Equipment – Komatsu, Terratech, Robbins; Subcontractors/Suppliers – Chardon Concrete (Concrete Structures), Pacific International Grout (Cellular Grout), Hobas Pipe (Tunnel Carrier Pipe).

Key Project Personnel: Justin Kolster – Senior Project Manager, Super Excavators/CMCRA JV; Rudy Marognoli – Project Manager, CMCRA; Stephen O’Connell – Construction Manager, Black & Veatch; Jason Gillespie – Senior Project Manager, Renewable Water Resources.

VIRGINIA

Richmond

General Assembly Bldg. Pedestrian Tunnel

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw has begun construction on a pedestrian tunnel connecting the new General Assembly Building to a parking garage. The project consists of a 56-lf, 15-ft, 1-in. by 21-ft, 1-in. SEM shotcrete tunnel. Subsurface conditions should be silty sand with gravel. Project Manager: Mike Wanhatalo.

Virginia Beach

PRS Reliability Upgrades – Providence Road

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw will soon begin work on a 182-ft tunnel in Virginia Beach for a 42-in. FRP sewer installation. The 60-in. Permalok steel casing tunnel will be installed behind a Herrenknect AVN-1200. Ground conditions are expected to be poorly graded sand beneath the water table. The project members include the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (Owner), RK&K (Engineer) and Ulliman Schutte Construction (Construction Manager), with Bradshaw performing as tunneling subcontractor. Project Manager: Jordan Bradshaw.

WASHINGTON

Bellevue

Downtown Bellevue Tunnel (E330)

Guy F. Atkinson

The $121 million project, part of Sound Transit’s East Link Extension, involves the construction of 1,985 lf of tunnel, 34-ft ID ovaloid, 12 to 48 ft deep; one maintenance shaft, 17-ft diameter x 50-ft deep located near the midpoint of the tunnel; connecting adit to enlarged tunnel section for permanent ventilation fans; and 250 lf of cut-and-cover structure. The tunnel was excavated in soft ground consisting of glacial till and outwash gravel, using sequential excavation method (SEM) including full top heading (three headings) as well as single side drift (6 headings).

Tunnel excavation was completed in July 2018. Construction of the mid-tunnel maintenance shaft and adit was completed October 2018 except for the stairs and concrete lid. Contractor is currently using the mid-tunnel shaft and adit for access and concrete delivery. The tunnel invert final lining is complete. Contractor is currently preparing the tunnel crown and walls for the installation of the spray applied waterproofing, followed by reinforcing and final lining. Construction of the South Portal cut and cover structure has also started. The project is 80% complete.

Large diameter soft ground light rail tunnel excavated using the SEM in downtown Bellevue, Washington. Utilized two Liebherr 950 to excavate the tunnel, and Normet Spraymec 8100 shotcrete robot to place the shotcrete lining. A spray applied waterproofing product is being used to waterproof the tunnel. A 12” thick cast-in-place final lining will be installed in the typical tunnel section. The expanded section of the tunnel and the tunnel center wall will use shotcrete as the final lining.

McMillen Jacobs Associates are subcontracted to HDR for CM services. Mott McDonald is the Tunnel Designer.

Key Project Personnel: Sound Transit: Chad Frederick, Principal Construction Manager, Ryan Lescouflair, Community Outreach. Atkinson: Archie Kollmorgen, Project Manager, Rohit Shetty, Tunnel Manager. Casey Henning, Assistant Project Manager. McMillen Jacobs Associates: Ted DePooter, Resident Engineer, Mun Wei Leong, Office Engineer. Tarr Whitman Group: Kris Mason, Schedule and Change Manager.

CANADA

BRITISH COLUMBIA

North Vancouver, BC

Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel, Burrard Inlet Crossing

Traylor-Aecon General Partnership

The Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel is a $286 million project for Greater Vancouver Water District that will improve reliability and increase capacity for Metro Vancouver to deliver drinking water throughout the area. NTP was issued Jan. 15, 2019 and final completion is expected in May 2023.

The projects consists of two shafts (18 m OD x 68 m and 10 m OD x 110 m) on either side of the Burrard inlet that are connected by 1,100 m of 5.8-m ID, 6.7-m excavated diameter segmentally lined tunnel that will be constructed with a mix shield TBM. Ground improvement includes a safe haven constructed using ground freezing 400 m into the drive. Three permanent water mains (2 @ 2.438m, 1 @ 1.524 m) will be installed within the tunnel, up both shafts and into large underground valve chambers atop each shaft.

Geology consists of permeable and variable soft ground containing a high percentage of cobbles and boulders with a transition to weak rock over the final 300 m of the drive. Face pressures of up to 7 bar are anticipated and hyperbaric intervention via saturation diving is planned.

Initial site preparation is complete, mobilization for slurry wall installation at the north shaft is underway and production excavation was to begin in May.

Owner: Metro Vancouver (PM: Allen Mitchell, DPM: Mark Qian); Tunnel Designer: McMillen Jacobs (Andrew McGlenn); Construction Manager: Mott MacDonald (CM: Richard Brydon, DCM: Ian Whitehead); Contractor: Matt Burdick, Andrew Rule, Erica Bailey.

Subcontractors: Herrenknecht (TBM); Schauenburg (slurry treatment plant); Malcolm-Petrifond JV (slurry wall); Keller North America (ground freezing); Ballard Marine Construction (hyperbaric services); Northwest Pipe (pipe supplier); MSE Precast (precast segment supplier).