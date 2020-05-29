Tutor Perini Announces Termination of Acquisition Transaction Discussions

Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced May 13 that, in light of continuing volatile market conditions, discussions regarding a potential transaction for the acquisition of Tutor Perini have been terminated. These discussions were referenced by Tutor Perini in a press release it issued on March 2, 2020, in light of media reports.

The company will continue to adhere to its policy not to comment on market rumors or make announcements regarding potential transactions unless the company determines that further disclosure is required by law or is otherwise necessary.

Tutor Perini Corp. is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. The company has provided construction services since 1894 and has established a strong reputation by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

