Two TERRATEC EPBMS Ready for Bangkok Flood Prevention Project

In November, TERRATEC celebrated the successful Factory Acceptance Test of a new 6.49-m diameter Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (EPBM) destined for the Khlong Prem Prachakorn Drainage Tunnel Project in Bangkok, Thailand. The event was attended online by representatives of Department of Drainage and Sewerage BMA and contractor Italian Thai-Nawarat Joint Venture. The second Factory Acceptance Test for another EPBM will take place in early Jan. 2023. The project is designed to improve water management in Thai capital from floods when it rains heavily.

The two new TBMs will be used to build a water draining tunnel that is 13.3 km long and 5.7 m wide, going from Klong Bang Bua to the Chao Phraya River. In addition to this tunnel, a water pumping station will be built along with a water draining building and four water receiving buildings.

To accommodate the alignment requirements of the project, the TERRATEC machines are designed with active-type articulation that can accommodate the minimum radius curve of 50 m and 25 m. The geological conditions along the tunnel alignments will consist of soft, medium, stiff sandy clay and sand and therefore the TBM’s soft ground cutterhead features a flat spoke type with copy cutters.

Traditionally reinforced 300-mm thick by 1,400-mm wide universal reinforced concrete segments (5 + 1) will be installed as the machine progresses. Muck removal, segment transport and supply of consumables will be via rail-bound equipment using battery locomotives.

Machine operation will be assisted at all times by TERRATEC’s highly experienced Field Service staff, providing quality after-sales support to ensure optimum performance and successful project completion.

Following the successful factory acceptance test, TBM S101 has already been delivered in December. The second TBM S100 will be shipped to Thailand and will arrive in early 2023. The two TBMs will then be transported to the project site where they will be launched in mid of 2023.

TERRATEC has a well-established regional base in Thailand, having sold its first machine in the country more than 10 years ago for the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Blue Line Extension Project. With outstanding tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares and specialized TBM support throughout the tunneling operation, TERRATEC has become the country’s leading TBM supplier.

