Upcoming Microtunneling Bids in Texas

Freese and Nichols Inc. led the design on two upcoming projects in Texas involving microtunneling that are being advertised to bid in early 2022. The first is the Collier’s Ferry Pump Station (and Microtunnel) Project in Beaumont, TX, involving approximately 2,500 lf of 48-in. microtunnel and the second is the Cottonwood & Hackberry Creek Wastewater Interceptor Improvements Project in Irving, TX, involving approximately 4,200 lf of 60-in. microtunnel. A brief description of both projects is provided below. Both projects will be advertised on the client’s respective websites as well as on CIVCAST.

Project Name: Collier’s Ferry Pump Station (and Microtunnel)

Client: City of Beaumont, TX

Engineer: Freese & Nichols Inc.

Location: Beaumont, TX

Currently Anticipated Bid Advertisement Date: Week of 1/3/2022

Currently Anticipated Bid Due Date: Week of 1/24/2022

The Collier’s Ferry Pump Station (and Tunnel) Project involves construction of a new 45 MGD raw water pump station (Collier’s Ferry Pump Station) to replace the existing pump station (Lawson Raw Water Pump Station) that is located within the floodplain of the Neches River. The new pump station will be located just outside of the floodplain. The project also includes construction of a microtunnel between the forebay of the existing pump station and the new pump station. The microtunnel will convey raw water to the new pump station by gravity. The microtunnel will be 48 in. in inside diameter, approximately 2,500 ft in length, and have a depth of cover that varies from 12 to nearly 35 ft along the alignment. The microtunnel is to be constructed with FRP or RCP in a single pass manner with no separate carrier pipe. The microtunnel is to be constructed in two drives parallel to the Neches River as shown in the figure below. The microtunnel is to be constructed within the alluvial valley of the Neches River and will encounter a mixture of clayey to sandy soils below the groundwater table. The pump station and microtunnel will be combined in a single bid package.

Project Name: Cottonwood & Hackberry Creek Wastewater Interceptor Improvements

Client: City of Irving, TX

Engineer: Freese & Nichols Inc.

Location: Irving, TX

Currently Anticipated Bid Advertisement Date: 1/21/2022

Currently Anticipated Bid Due Date: 3/7/2022

The Cottonwood & Hackberry Creek Wastewater Interceptor Improvements Project involves construction of approximately 4,200 lf of 60-in. microtunnel to intercept the existing 36-in. Cottonwood Sanitary Sewer Interceptor and 48-in. Hackberry Creek Wastewater Interceptor Sewers. The microtunnel will convey sanitary sewage by gravity. The microtunnel will have a depth of cover of approximately 20 ft for the majority of the alignment. The microtunnel is to be constructed with FRP in a single pass manner with no separate carrier pipe. The microtunnel is to be constructed in multiple drives within the median of Riverside Drive as shown in the figure below for installation of manholes at intervals of approximately 700 lf. The microtunnel is to be constructed within the bank of the Elm Fork of the Trinity River and will encounter predominately clayey soils below the groundwater table with some pockets of sandy soils. The project will also involve bypass pumping to maintain the existing sanitary sewer interceptors in service during completion of the tie-ins and installation of odor controls for the new interceptor sewer.