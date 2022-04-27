UPCOMING PROJECTS: April 2022

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

Metro is making strides to improve travel between the San Fernando Valley, the Westside and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The natural barrier created by the Santa Monica Mountains means that most people traveling between these areas are funneled primarily onto the I-405 Freeway, already ranked as one of the most traveled urban highways in the nation.

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor is part of the Measure M expenditure plan, with approximately $5.7 billion for new transit service to connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside, scheduled to open by 2033-35. Approximately $3.8 billion is allocated to extend that service from the Westside to LAX with a 2057-59 opening date.

In March 2021, Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (Bechtel) was awarded a $69.9 million contract to further develop its proposed heavy rail transit solution concept. More than 60% of the partner team’s proposed heavy rail concept would travel underground, with the remainder of the line traveling primarily in an aerial section. A Valley-to-Westside trip would take just under 20 minutes according to the team’s proposal. The team’s estimated costs for constructing this proposed solution is $10.8 billion.

LA SkyRail Express was awarded a $63.6 million contract to further develop its proposed monorail concept that would be an aerial alignment primarily within the I-405 right-of-way between the Valley and Westside. Proposed travel times via monorail are estimated at 24 minutes. The LA SkyRail Express team’s baseline proposal cost for building the monorail concept is $6.1 billion.

In August 2021, Metro issued Notices to Proceed to the two teams to officially begin project development. Metro held an environmental review phase with project scoping from Nov. 30, 2021 and through Feb. 11, 2022, with more than 3,000 comments received.

Web: https://www.metro.net/projects/sepulvedacorridor/

Sacramento

Delta Conveyance

The Delta Conveyance Project for the Department of Water Resources (DWR) includes a tunnel through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that is designed to protect water supplies from sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion into the Delta. Additionally, the project will help to reduce the risk associated with earthquakes, improve water supply reliability, and reduce impacts on local Delta communities and fish. The project, originally envisioned to include twin tunnels, is being redesigned as a single-tunnel option under Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took office in January 2019. It is anticipated that the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) in mid-2022.

Web: water.ca.gov/

San Jose

BART Silicon Valley Extension

The $6.9 billion, 6-mile BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension includes 5 miles tunnel constructed by a single, large-bore TBM on the order of 45-ft in diameter. The extension includes four stations (three underground). The overall project is a 16-mile extension of the Bay Area Rapid Transit system in the San Francisco Bay area. A joint venture of HNTB and WSP agreed to a four-year, $88.3 million program management contract with the owner, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA). Mott MacDonald/PGH Wong was awarded a general engineering consultant contract in January 2019.

Early construction activities were planned to begin in 2022 with major construction beginning in fall 2023, according to VTA.

Web: vta.org/projects/bart-sv/

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Washington

Potomac River Tunnel Project

The Potomac River Tunnel is a component of DC Water’s long-term control plan (LTCP), also known as the DC Clean Rivers Project. The Consent Decree establishes schedules for construction of the Potomac River Tunnel and other CSO control facilities under the DC Clean Rivers Project, including a 2025 deadline to implement the project in its entirety. The Potomac River Tunnel, 24,000 lf and 18-ft ID, will be located approximately 100 ft below ground. CSOs captured by the Potomac River Tunnel would be conveyed to the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Contract Award/Start Construction is anticipated to begin mid-2023, with Operations beginning by March 23, 2030 (Consent Decree Milestone).

Web: dcwater.com/projects/potomac-river-tunnel-project

MARYLAND

Baltimore

B&P Replacement Tunnel

The B&P Tunnel is a planned replacement of the existing B&P Tunnel, which is an integral portion of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. The new tunnel would replace the low speed, two-track brick arch tunnel, built in the 1870s with four, new single bore, high speed tunnels. The estimated construction cost is $5 billion, with a construction duration of a decade.

Amtrak is currently performing final design and initiating property acquisitions to prepare for construction. Pending sufficient funding for the approximately $4 billion investment, early construction activities on the tunnel’s southern approach could begin over the next one to two years.

Web: bptunnel.com/

Baltimore

Howard Street Tunnel

The Howard Street Tunnel (HST) Project consists of vertical clearance improvements along CSX’s I-95 Rail Corridor to allow double-stack trains (trains transporting shipping containers stacked on top of each other) to travel between Baltimore, Maryland and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The primary obstacle to double-stack service along this corridor has been the Howard Street Tunnel, a 1.7-mile-long railroad passage under the heart of Baltimore that was originally constructed in 1895. With current vertical clearances up to 18 inches less than the 21 feet necessary for double-stack, the HST and 21 other clearance obstructions currently restrict the ability to move double-stack trains along this section of CSX’s network, including to and from the Port of Baltimore.

Baltimore-Washington

Northeast Corridor Superconducting Maglev

The plan for the first leg of the Northeast Corridor Superconducting Maglev comprises 60 km from Washington to Baltimore, approximately 75 percent of the alignment in tunnel, and two underground stations (Washington, BWI Airport) and one at-grade station (Baltimore). The total cost is over $10 billion. TBM tunneling is anticipated as a single bore with guideways (outside tunnel diameter approximately 15m). As many as eight or nine TBMs are anticipated.

The Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) has been released but has been paused to review project elements and determine the next steps, according to the project website.

Owner: TNEM/BWRR; Prime Consultant: WSP (formerly Louis Berger); Tunneling subconsultant: Gall Zeidler.

Web: bwmaglev.info

MASSACHUSETTS

Redundancy Tunnel Program

The Redundancy Tunnel Program for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) will allow reliability of vital drinking water system that was impacted by 2010 main break that resulted in an estimated impact of $310 million per day. The two main components are:

Northern Tunnel – 4.5 miles long, 10-ft dia., 200-500 ft deep

Southern Tunnel – 9.5 miles long, 10-ft dia., 200-500 ft deep

The construction duration is estimated to last between 17-23 years, with construction beginning around 2026. The cost estimate is $1.475 billion. A CDM Smith-led team was awarded a $15.7 million, 3.5-year contract in September 2020 to develop and evaluate tunnel route alternatives, deliver environmental impact reports, conduct geotechnical investigation and evaluation and prepare a preliminary design report.

MISSOURI

St. Louis

Project Clear Tunnels

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) has begun an ambitious program called Project Clear, a multi-billion dollar investment addressing wastewater overflows. The system improvements include construction of nine tunnels to control sewer overflows.

Upcoming tunneling components of Project Clear include (Project, Construction Begin, Construction Cost Estimate, Tunnel Length, Tunnel Diameter):

Lower & Middle Des Peres Storage Tunnel, 2027, $631,000,000, 9 miles, 30 ft dia

River Des Peres Tributaries CSO Tunnel, 2028, $375,000,000, 12,144 ft, 20 ft dia

Upper River Des Peres CSO Storage Tunnel, 2032, $226,000,000, 8,976 ft, 24 ft dia

Web: msdprojectclear.org/

NEW YORK

New York

Flushing Bay CSO

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has begun drafting an RFP for design of 2.5-mile long, 25 million gallon CSO tunnel in Queens as part of a Long-Term Control Plan. The tunnel is expected to be 18-20 ft in diameter an estimated cost of between $670 million $829 million for the preferred alternative. Preliminary plans envision construction occurring from 2026 to 2035.

Web: www.nyc.gov

New York

Hudson Tunnel Project/Gateway

The Hudson Tunnel Project is a new two-track heavy rail tunnel along the Northeast Corridor from the Bergen Palisades in New Jersey to Manhattan that will directly serve Penn Station New York. It consists of three major elements: the Hudson Yards right-of-way preservation project, the Hudson Tunnel, and the rehabilitation and modernization of the existing North River tunnel.

A joint venture of WSP, AECOM and STV has been awarded the design contract. The tunnel portion of the contract, estimated at $13 billion, is envisioned to be a design-build contract including the Palisades Tunnel and Hudson Tunnel. The Hudson Tunnel Project is currently in the environmental review process and is on hold pending finalizing funding sources.

The Hudson Tunnel Project is part of the Northeast Corridor Gateway Program, a series of strategic rail infrastructure investments designed to improve current service and create new capacity. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) currently serves as the project sponsor, but the project is a joint undertaking that also includes Amtrak and New Jersey Transit (NJ TRANSIT).

The existing North River Tunnel, opened in 1910, is owned by Amtrak. NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak operate approximately 450 trains each weekday through the tunnel that carry over 200,000 daily passenger trips. The North River Tunnel presents reliability challenges due to damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, as well as the overall age the tunnel and the intensity of its current use. Significant delays to a large number of trains occur when problems arise.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently recommended $100 million in funding for the project under President Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2023.

Web: hudsontunnelproject.com

New York

Second Avenue Subway – Phase 2

Design is underway for the Phase 2 of the second Avenue Subway. A joint venture of WSP and STV is working on the design for the project that extends the line northward from 96th Street to 125th Street – a total of 1.5 miles with three new stations. The alignment will use some existing tunnels originally built in the 1970s, in addition to new soft-ground TBM tunnels. The cost estimate for this phase of the project is $6 billion, with revenue service anticipated between 2027 and 2029. In January 2022, the project advanced into Engineering phase of the federal Capital Investment Grants (CIG) program and expects to request a grant before end of 2022.

Web: web.mta.info/capital/phase2_sas.html

OHIO

Cleveland

NEORSD Project Clean Lake

Project Clean Lake for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) includes several major tunnel components to store and convey combined sewer overflows. The major upcoming tunnel projects include:

Southerly Storage Tunnel – 18,340 lf of 23-ft diameter CSO tunnel. It is in design.

Big Creek Storage Tunnel – 22,400 lf of 18-ft diameter CSO tunnel. Design is anticipated to begin in 2024/25.

Web: neorsd.org

PENNSYLVANIA

Pittsburgh

ALCOSAN CSO Tunnels

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is designing a tunnel program to control combined sewer overflows (CSOs) as part of a consent decree with EPA. The $2.8 billion system improvement program is expected to include tunnel segments to store and treat overflows. The improvements are slated to be complete by 2026. The tunnels include: Ohio River Segment (1.9 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $84 million); Allegheny River Segment (3.6 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $136 million); and Monongahela River Segment (4.5 miles, 12-14 ft in diameter, $152 million). Additionally, the program will include interceptor and consolidation sewers, dewatering pump station and treatment plant improvements. Plans unveiled in September call for tunneling to begin on the Ohio River in 2023, with the others to follow.

ALCOSAN is currently seeking RFQs for a Construction Manager for the Ohio River Tunnel. CDM Smith is the Clean Water Program Director, Jacobs is the Tunnel Program Manager Consultant, and Mott MacDonald is the Ohio River Tunnel Final Design Consultant.

Web: alcosan.org

TEXAS

Austin

Project Connect

On Nov. 5, 2020, voters in Austin, Texas, approved the $7.1 billion Project Connect transportation proposal. This proposal, which includes a 1.6-mile tunnel in the city’s downtown area, includes using property tax revenue to fund the project, with 45% coming from federal sources.

Project Connect is to include:

A new rail system would serve North and South Austin, the airport, downtown and Colony Park.

A transit tunnel downtown would separate rail from traffic to improve on-time performance.

Expanded bus service with an all-electric bus fleet, new routes and on-demand circulators within certain neighborhoods.

Expanded bus service with an all-electric bus fleet, new routes and on-demand circulators within certain neighborhoods. Nine new Park & Rides throughout the region with improved connections and new amenities.

The Downtown Transit Tunnel will separate proposed light rail service from street traffic, enabling faster, safer and more reliable travel through downtown. The new rail system will connect at underground stations at Republic Square and other downtown locations. These stations are planned to include such amenities as retail, restaurants, a transit store and service center.

The tunnel’s stations will provide connections to the new rail system and expanded bus service. In addition to a transitway, the stations will provide a new public space for transit customers and the larger community. The stations will be climate-controlled and are planned to include features such as public art installations, a performance venue for live music, shops, coffee shops, restaurants, free Wi-Fi access, comfortable seating, public restrooms and security cameras. Agents at the CapMetro Transit Store will serve customers with transit information and sell tickets for all services.

The City of Austin is one of multiple taxing entities to which property owners pay property taxes annually. With the approval of Proposition A, 8.75 cents of the City’s property tax rate revenue will be dedicated to the Austin Transit Partnership to fund implementation of Project Connect. Now approved by voters, the Project Connect portion of the City’s property tax rate will become part of the City’s property tax rate each year.

The initial investment includes 27 miles of rail service and 31 stations, including the downtown tunnel and stations. According to recent report in CommunityImpact.com, the construction estimate for the tunnel portion of Project Connect at the 30 percent design phase was approximately $4 billion.

Dallas

D2 Subway

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is well underway with planning and preliminary design of the D2 Subway, which will provide a second light rail alignment through downtown Dallas.

The project team led by DART, the City of Dallas, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), and the Texas Department of Transportation, recently completed its East End Evaluation to review potential changes to the eastern alignment. The review led to a new recommended alignment that was approved by Dallas City Council and the DART board.

The project budget is $1.7 billion and initial plans included 1.3 miles of alignment below grade (2 miles total) and three underground stations (four total).

Web: dart.org/D2

Houston

Flood Control Tunnels

The Harris County Flood Control District is entering the second phase of a study to explore the feasibility of building deep tunnels to divert storm water to prevent flooding. The district signed a $2.5 million contract with Black & Veatch to study the size and effectiveness of tunnels at various locations in the county, as well as funding sources. The district got a $2.5 billion flood bond approved last summer.

According to the communityimpact.com, early estimates indicate that it would cost about $1.5 billion to build 10 miles of 40- to 50-ft tunnel. The next phase would include preliminary engineering, which would take approximately 12-18 months.

Web: hcfcd.org

WASHINGTON

Seattle

West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions

Sound Transit is planning for new extensions to its Link Light Rail system including:

West Seattle to Downtown: includes 4.7 miles of light rail services and four stations with a potential tunnel and underground station, and

Ballard to Downtown: includes 7.1 miles of new LRT service including a new downtown Seattle rail-only tunnel.

The Sound Transit Board has identified preferred alternatives and other alternatives to study in a Draft Environmental Impact Statement. The Draft EIS is currently under public review through April 28.

Web: soundtransit.org