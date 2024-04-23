UPCOMING PROJECTS: April 2024

By TBM Staff

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by creating better transit options between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The natural barrier created by the Santa Monica Mountains makes traveling between the Valley and the Westside challenging – and will require innovation and multiple solutions. Metro is working to evaluate alternatives for a high-quality, reliable transit service option connecting the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The forecasted opening for service to connect the San Fernando Valley and the Westside is 2033-2035.

California: Sepulveda Transit Corridor Map

Metro is in the environmental review phase which began with scoping in late 2021/early 2022. Metro is advancing technical studies in support of the development of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR), pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), to evaluate project alternatives that address the transportation needs of the Sepulveda Corridor. During the environmental review phase, Metro is working with two private-sector teams, LA SkyRail Express and Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners, under a first-of-its-kind pre-development agreement to develop a design for project alternatives

The alternatives in development range in length from 12.6 to 16.2 miles, with 7 to 9 stations. Aerial and underground alignments are being considered.

Web: https://www.metro.net/projects/sepulvedacorridor/

Sacramento

Delta Conveyance

The Delta Conveyance Project for the Department of Water Resources (DWR) includes a tunnel through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that is designed to protect water supplies from sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion into the Delta. Additionally, the project will help to reduce the risk associated with earthquakes, improve water supply reliability, and reduce impacts on local Delta communities and fish. The project is being designed as a single-tunnel, estimated to be 45 miles long and 36 ft in diameter, according to the report.

California: Delta Conveyance Project

DWR announced on Dec. 21 that it has approved the project. DWR has certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and completed an extensive environmental review. DWR selected the “Bethany Reservoir Alignment” for further engineering, design and permitting.

A new cost estimate and benefit-cost analysis is expected in mid-2024. Reports from 2022 had an estimated cost of $16 billion.

Web: water.ca.gov

San Bernardino

Ontario Airport Tunnel

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) has partnered with Ontario International Airport (ONT) to develop transit solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s passengers while ensuring the neighboring communities experience reduced congestion throughout the region.

This project, an innovative approach of tunneling, will create a subsurface transit connection between the Cucamonga Metrolink Station and ONT terminals. The Cucamonga Station is the closest to ONT on the San Bernardino Line and has consistently represented one of the higher number of boardings in the Metrolink system. The project sets the foundation for the privately funded Brightline West electrified high-speed rail connection between Las Vegas and Cucamonga Metrolink Station, as well as the zero-emission West Valley Connector bus rapid transit service coming in 2025.

The current reference design considers a 24-ft inner diameter single bore tunnel to accommodate a single travel lane in each direction. A center dividing wall would be constructed to separate the two travel lanes. Cross passage doors would be provided in the center wall at 800-ft spacing for emergency egress, per NFPA 130.

In January 2021, SBCTA selected HNTB for the project and construction management services contract. HNTB will work with SBCTA to procure, select, and oversee a design, build, operate and maintain – known as DBOM – developer for the project.

Web: gosbcta.com/project/ontloop-rail-to-air-tunnel-connection

San Diego

San Vicente Energy Storage Facility

The San Vicente Energy Storage Facility is one of the most promising pumped energy storage solutions in California. The energy storage project is under consideration by a partnership of the San Diego County Water Authority and the City of San Diego. As proposed, the project could store 4,000 Megawatt-hours per day of energy (500 Megawatts of capacity for eight hours), which is enough energy to provide approximately 135,000 homes with power.

In January 2022, the Water Authority’s Board of Directors approved entering into negotiations with BHE Kiewit, along with a $4.6 million contract with AECOM Technical Services Inc. to perform environmental work for the project. The board also approved a $1.6 million amendment to a professional services contract with Black & Veatch Corp. to support project development agreement negotiations, provide technical expertise for a California Independent System Operator interconnection application, perform preliminary design and engineering reviews, and assist with preparing a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license application.

In January 2023, contractors began performing site surveys and geotechnical studies in the hills surrounding San Vicente Reservoir to support preliminary design and feasibility studies.

The potential project would create a small upper reservoir above the San Vicente Reservoir, along with a tunnel system and an underground powerhouse to connect the two reservoirs. The powerhouse is proposed to contain four reversible pump turbines. During off-peak periods – when power is inexpensive and renewable supplies from wind and solar facilities exceed demand – turbines will pump water to the upper reservoir where it will act as a battery of stored potential energy. During high energy use, the system will discharge energy as water from the upper reservoir flows downhill through the turbines. The exchange between the two reservoirs will not consume water and is closed-loop.

The reservoir is near major electricity transmission interconnection facilities, which will allow the project to play a central role in integrating solar and wind energy from across the Southwest for use in San Diego County.

The state/federal regulatory and licensing review process is anticipated to run from 2024-2027. The preliminary schedule indicates that construction could begin by 2028.

Web: sdcwa.org/projects/san-vicente-energy

San Francisco

Alameda Street Wet Weather Conveyance Tunnel

The Alameda Street Wet Weather Conveyance Tunnel (AWWCT) for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will accept and convey stormwater to existing downstream wet weather infrastructure. It is approximately 3,800 feet long with a 12-foot-wide inside diameter and three shafts.

The project is expected to advertise a Request for Qualifications this spring.

Web: webapps.sfpuc.org/bids/bidList.aspx

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston

Redundancy Tunnel Program

The Redundancy Tunnel Program for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) will allow reliability of vital drinking water system that was impacted by 2010 main break that resulted in an estimated impact of $310 million per day. The two main components are:

Northern Tunnel – 4.5 miles long, 10-ft dia., 200-500 ft deep

Southern Tunnel – 9.5 miles long, 10-ft dia., 200-500 ft deep

A CDM Smith-led team was awarded a $15.7 million, 3.5-year contract in September 2020 to develop and evaluate tunnel route alternatives, deliver environmental impact reports, conduct geotechnical investigation and evaluation and prepare a preliminary design report. Final design is anticipated to be in Q3 2024 with construction beginning on 2027/28. Construction duration is expected to be 8-12 years with an estimated cost of $1.5 billion.

Web: mwra.com/mwtp/program.html

MISSOURI

St. Louis

Project Clear Tunnels

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) has begun an ambitious program called Project Clear, a multi-billion dollar investment addressing wastewater overflows. The system improvements include construction of nine tunnels to control sewer overflows.

Upcoming tunneling components of Project Clear include (Project, Construction Begin, Construction Cost Estimate, Tunnel Length, Tunnel Diameter):

Lower & Middle Des Peres Storage Tunnel, 2027, $640,000,000, 8.6 miles, 30 ft dia

River Des Peres Tributaries CSO Tunnel, 2028, $178,000,000, 3.1 miles, 17 ft dia

Upper River Des Peres CSO Storage Tunnel, 2032, $188,000,000, 2.6 miles, 22 ft dia

Web: msdprojectclear.org/

NEVADA

Las Vegas

Horizon Lateral

The Horizon Lateral will provide a critical second water transmission pipeline to ensure reliable service to nearly a million existing customers.

The approximately $1.6 billion project will ensure continued, reliable water service to existing customers while supporting the community’s future water needs and the regional economy. The targeted in-service date is approximately 2030.

Nevada: Horizontal Lateral

With pipelines as large as 120 inches in diameter, the Horizon Lateral will bolster system dependability and capacity for the area, which currently relies upon a single transmission pipeline known as the South Valley Lateral (SVL). The SVL, in service since 1999, is projected to reach capacity within the next 10-15 years and currently lacks critical redundancy or back-up facilities to service the region in case of system outages or emergencies.

A Feasibility Study indicated the project could include 7 to 8 miles of TBM tunneling up to 108-in. diameter. Multiple project delivery methods will be explored, including CMAR, design-build and design-bid-build.

Web: snwa.com/infrastructure-improvements/horizon-lateral/index.html

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Manchester

Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project is designing the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project, an approximately 12,000-ft long, large diameter conveyance tunnel 30 to 80 ft beneath downtown that is the cornerstone of its Phase II Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO).

Although the majority of the alignment appears to be within good quality bedrock, the profile of the tunnel horizon along the alignment experiences several mixed face zones, as well as significant contiguous segments of soft ground below groundwater table. A pressurized face TBM will be required when tunneling through the soft ground and mixed face conditions.

The City has engaged CDM Smith as its project engineer, and is currently procuring a program manager. The City has issued a request for proposals to solicit statements of qualifications for firms interested in constructing the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project. The RFQ represents Phase I of the two-phase best-value procurement selection process for the design-bid-build project.

Web: manchesternh.gov/Departments/Environmental-Protection/CSO

NEW YORK

New York

Hudson Tunnel Project/Gateway

The Hudson Tunnel Project is a new two-track heavy rail tunnel along the Northeast Corridor from the Bergen Palisades in New Jersey to Manhattan that will directly serve Penn Station New York. It consists of three major elements: the Hudson Yards right-of-way preservation project, the Hudson Tunnel, and the rehabilitation and modernization of the existing North River tunnel.

Five of nine contemplated contracts for the Gateway program were in construction or in procurement as of November 2023, with the main tunnel contract expected in 2024. A joint venture of WSP, AECOM and STV has been awarded the design contract.

The existing North River Tunnel, opened in 1910, is owned by Amtrak. NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak operate approximately 450 trains each weekday through the tunnel that carry over 200,000 daily passenger trips. The North River Tunnel presents reliability challenges due to damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, as well as the overall age the tunnel and the intensity of its current use. Significant delays to a large number of trains occur when problems arise.

Web: hudsontunnelproject.com

New York

Kensico-Eastview Connection (KEC)

This 2 mile tunnel is part of a $1.9 billion drinking water upgrade program for New York DEP. The proposed tunnel is anticipated to be ~27 ft in diameter and 400-500 ft deep. Construction expected to start in 2024 beginning with site preparation. All phases are expected to span a 10-year period.

New York

Second Avenue Subway – Phase 2

Design is underway for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway. A joint venture of WSP and STV is working on the design for the project that extends the line northward from 96th Street to 125th Street – a total of 1.5 miles with three new stations. The alignment will use some existing tunnels originally built in the 1970s, in addition to new soft-ground TBM tunnels. The cost estimate for this phase of the project is $7-8 billion.

New York: Second Avenue Subway

The scope of work for the first contract for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway incorporates the lessons learned from Phase 1 and will involve the relocation of critical public services, laying the foundation to advance construction of three future stations and necessary infrastructure. of the system. The contract will be solicited as an A+B Design-Bid-Build contract, which incentivizes bidders to compete on both cost and time required to complete the work.

C.A.C. Industries was awarded a utility relocation project in January 2024in advance of the major underground work. The major underground works package was expected to award in 2024.

Web: web.mta.info/capital/phase2_sas.html

OHIO

Cleveland

NEORSD Project Clean Lake

Project Clean Lake for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) includes several major tunnel components to store and convey combined sewer overflows. The major upcoming tunnel projects include:

Southerly Storage Tunnel – ~18,000 lf of 23-ft diameter CSO tunnel.

Big Creek Storage Tunnel – ~22,500 lf of 20-ft diameter CSO tunnel in Chagrin shale.

Web: neorsd.org

PENNSYLVANIA

Pittsburgh

ALCOSAN CSO Tunnels

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is designing a tunnel program to control combined sewer overflows (CSOs) as part of a consent decree with EPA. The $2.8 billion system improvement program is expected to include tunnel segments to store and treat overflows. The improvements are slated to be complete by 2036. The system comprises three large tunnels, to be delivered by design-bid-build: the Ohio River Tunnel (4.9 miles), the Allegheny River Tunnel (6.2 miles) and the Monongahela River Tunnel (5.4 miles). Additionally, the program will include interceptor and consolidation sewers, dewatering pump station and treatment plant improvements. NTP for the Ohio River Tunnel is expected in 2025. Program completion is set for Dec. 31, 2036.

CDM Smith is the Clean Water Program Director, Jacobs is the Tunnel Program Manager Consultant, and Mott MacDonald is the Ohio River Tunnel Final Design Consultant.

Web: alcosan.org

TEXAS

Houston

Flood Control Tunnels

The Harris County Flood Control District is entering the second phase of a study to explore the feasibility of building deep tunnels to divert storm water to prevent flooding. The district signed a $2.5 million contract with Black & Veatch to study the size and effectiveness of tunnels at various locations in the county, as well as funding sources.

According to the communityimpact.com, early estimates indicate that it would cost about $1.5 billion to build 10 miles of 40- to 50-ft tunnel. The next phase would include preliminary engineering, which would take approximately 12-18 months.

Web: hcfcd.org

WASHINGTON

Seattle

Washington: West Seattle Link Extension

West Seattle Link Extension and Ballard Link Extension

The West Seattle and Ballard Link Extension projects will provide fast, reliable light rail connections to dense residential and job centers throughout the region. In addition, a new downtown Seattle light rail tunnel will provide capacity for the entire regional system to operate efficiently. These two separate Link extensions are part of the regional transit system expansion approved by voters in November 2016 and as of May 2023 are on two separate environmental review processes and timelines.

Washington: Ballard Link Extension

West Seattle Link Extension

-Adds 4.1 miles of light rail service from SODO to West Seattle’s Alaska Junction neighborhood.

Includes 4 new stations.

Service is anticipated by 2032.

Ballard Link Extension

Adds 7.7 miles of light rail service from downtown Seattle to Ballard, including a new downtown Seattle rail-only tunnel.

Includes 9 new stations.

Service is anticipated by 2039.

Web: soundtransit.org